CHICAGO — Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new coach Billy Donovan, the Chicago Bulls announced Saturday.
Cheeks, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons. The Bulls hired Donovan in September to replace the fired Jim Boylen.
A steady point guard who won a championship playing alongside Julius Erving and Moses Malone in Philadelphia, Cheeks spent most of his 15-year playing career with the 76ers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Cheeks compiled a record of 305-315 as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Bulls also announced Saturday they have hired Josh Longstaff, John Bryant, Damian Cotter and Billy Schmidt as assistant coaches. Henry Domercant, Ronnie Burrell, Ty Abbott and Max Rothschild were added as player development coordinators.
Iona’s Pitino wants delayed start
Iona coach Rick Pitino is calling for a delayed start to the college basketball season as COVID-19 cases rise across the country.
“Save the Season,” Pitino tweeted on Saturday. “Move the start back. Play league schedule and have May Madness. Spiking and protocols make it impossible to play right now.”
NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said this week that he’s fully confident there will be a season, but an increase in coronavirus cases have led to multiple cancelations in football and caused uncertainty about basketball.
Many schools are still trying to fill out schedules with the season set to start on Nov. 25.
FOOTBALL
Vikings cut offensive lineman Elflein
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings waived guard Pat Elflein on Saturday, in the middle of another injury-impacted season for a player who started 43 games over four years at three positions on the offensive line.
Elflein was reinstated to the roster from injured reserve on Friday, but his recovery from thumb surgery had been uneven, according to offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak.
The Vikings also activated long snapper Austin Cutting from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. They ruled tight end Irv Smith Jr. out for their game on Monday at Chicago because of a groin injury. Cornerback Cam Dantzler (concussion) was listed as questionable.
Packers activate Kirksey from IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Christian Kirksey from injured reserve Saturday and placed tight end/fullback John Lovett on IR.
Kirksey missed Green Bay’s last five games with a pectoral injury that he suffered during a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 27. He ranks fifth on the team with 27 tackles despite having played in less than half of the Packers’ eight games.
The Packers also elevated safety Henry Black and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements and elevated cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels from the practice squad.
Steelers’ Roethlisberger off COVID list
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers activated their longtime quarterback and three other teammates off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for Ben Roethlisberger to be in uniform when the Steelers (8-0) host Cincinnati (2-5-1) today.
Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were forced to self-quarantine this week after teammate Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. All four players have repeatedly tested negative, clearing the way for them to play.
Bills CB Norman out after positive test
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be one of four players and one assistant coach not traveling with the team for its game at the Arizona Cardinals today.
The AFC East-leading Bills announced Saturday the NFL had told them about Norman’s positive test.
The team also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe by placing them on the reserve-COVID-19 list. The three were deemed to have been in close contact with Norman.
Browns activate RB Chubb
CLEVELAND — The Browns can hand off the ball to Nick Chubb again. Cleveland activated the star running back from injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to play today against Houston after missing four games with a sprained right knee.
Heisman Trophy to be awarded virtually
The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City, and the finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve.
The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.
Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.
TENNIS
Sinner beats Pospisil for 1st ATP title
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Italian player Jannik Sinner earned his maiden ATP title after beating Vasek Pospisil, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3), in the Sofia Open final on Saturday. At 19, Sinner became the youngest man to capture an ATP title in more than 12 years, after Kei Nishikori, then 18, in 2008 at Delray Beach. Sinner is the youngest player in the top 100, and will crack the top 40 for the first time in the rankings update on Monday.
Sabalenka, Mertens to meet in final
LINZ, Austria — Top-seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens had three-set wins on Saturday to advance to today’s final of the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The 11th-ranked Sabalenka outlasted Barbora Krejcikova, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, and Mertens rallied to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova, 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.