News in your town

Cook at Vikings camp, but no deal yet: 'Where I want to be'

Sports in brief: Big Ten parents send letter after postponements

Chiefs keep gambling by doling out another big-money deal

MLB roundup: Royals salvage split with Twins

They're still here: Cardinals back after long virus absence

Column: Baseball holding its own, a third of the way through

Mustangs pace all-area baseball squad

MLB: Cascade's Colin Rea gets no-decision in 1st start for Cubs