A group of Ohio State football players’ parents Saturday joined parents of players at Iowa in calling for the Big Ten to overturn its decision not to play this fall because of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said nine Sooners tested positive for COVID-19 after he gave his players a week break from team activities.
The Football Parents at Ohio State posted on social media a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, calling for the reinstatement of the 10-game schedule the conference unveiled six days before it postponed football until spring.
“We believe that the protocols put in place by Ohio State Athletics has provided an extremely safe environment for our players to prepare for the season,” the letter said.
The letter also asked for the release of all medical data and information the Big Ten used to make its decision, a meeting with Warren for senior players and their parents, and to permit athletes who want to play to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver.
“Football is a game of risk. Our sons work extremely hard for the opportunity to play and fully understand the risks involved when they step on the field. Their personnel decisions should be acknowledged and honored to give them the opportunity to compete as athletes in the game they love,” the parents wrote.
The parents of Iowa players sent a similar letter Friday.
“The fact that the Big Ten and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors made this decision with no input from those assuming these risks is appalling,” the letter said.
The Big Ten has received the two letters.
Tom Mars, an attorney who has helped players such as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with NCAA transfer eligibility waiver claims, has been advising some of the parents of Big Ten players fighting for their sons’ seasons.
BASEBALL
White Sox place Hamilton on IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a sore right shoulder.
The White Sox also transferred utilityman Leury García (sprained left thumb) to the 45-day injured list. Veteran infielder Cheslor Cuthbert was brought up from Chicago’s alternate training site in Schaumburg, and left-hander Bernardo Flores was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.
Manager Rick Renteria said García had an MRI that showed a severed ligament, requiring surgery.
Most Marlins cleared of virus
MIAMI — Most of the Miami Marlins players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak have been cleared by baseball’s joint committee for reinstatement, the team said Saturday, and they’re expected to begin rehabilitation workouts soon.
It’s unlikely any of the players will be activated before the next homestand, which starts Aug. 28.
The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list following the outbreak, which forced the postponement of seven games. None has played since the season-opening series.
Strasburg goes on injured list
WASHINGTON — World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals on Saturday because of the recurring nerve issue in his throwing hand that delayed his start to the 2020 season and cut short his second appearance after just 16 pitches.
The team classified his injury as “carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand.”
Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg would get nerve tests on his hand Monday, something the skipper referred to as “the first step” in trying to figure out what is going on.
Acuña Jr. sidelined with wrist soreness
MIAMI — The Atlanta Braves decided to place outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list retroactively Saturday because of lingering wrist soreness, and they’re hoping he can return next weekend.
The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year hasn’t played since Monday because of inflammation in his left wrist.
Manager Brian Snitker said he didn’t consider the lingering soreness a setback for Acuña.
BASKETBALL
Lilard lifts Blazers to playoffs
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard scored 31 points, CJ McCollum had 14 of his 29 in the fourth quarter — including a pair of big jumpers over Ja Morant late — and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched the NBA’s final playoff spot by beating the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-122, on Saturday.
Portland’s reward: a matchup with the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, starting Tuesday. Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and 21 rebounds for the winners, who got 21 points from Carmelo Anthony.
Morant scored 35 for Memphis, which got a 22-point, 16-rebound day from Jonas Valanciunas and 20 points apiece from Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.
Pelicans fire coach Gentry
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans fired 65-year-old coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after the club missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.
New Orleans went 30-42 this season, finishing with just two victories in its final eight games despite the presence of top overall draft choice Zion Williamson and first-time All-Star Brandon Ingram in the lineup until the club was eliminated from playoff contention with two games to play.
AUTO RACING
Driver Dillon tests positive for virus
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.
Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning. He is now self-quarantining away from the team. His wife and son remain healthy and symptom-free, the team added.
Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona. Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.