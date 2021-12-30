LAS VEGAS BOWL
Arizona State (8-4) vs. Wisconsin (8-4)
Time: 9:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Arizona State leads, 3-1.
What’s at stake: After failing to live up to preseason expectations of playing for a conference title, the winner between the Sun Devils and Badgers will at least get to end 2021 on an upbeat note. Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota in the season finale cost it a place in the Big Ten championship game and halted a seven-game winning streak. Arizona State’s Pac-12 championship aspirations were thwarted with a second-half implosion at Utah and a first-half no-show at Washington State the following week, but they responded by winning three of their last four.
Key matchup: Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen vs. Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle. It took a month for the freshman Allen to find himself before ripping off seven consecutive 100-yard games, totaling 1,013 yards and 11 touchdowns in that span to make his case for being the next great Badgers tailback. Soelle, who leads the Sun Devils with 82 tackles and was third on the team with 7 1/2 tackles for loss, will aim to contain Allen and make Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz prove he can throw the ball without turning it over.
DUKE’S MAYO BOWL
North Carolina (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6)
Time: 10:30 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: North Carolina leads, 35-19-4.
What’s at stake: Border state bragging rights — and a mayonnaise bath for the winning head coach. North Carolina’s Mack Brown and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer have agreed to have a mayonnaise bath — instead of the traditional Gatorade bath — if they win the game. By doing so, the winning coach will get $10,000 donated to their favorite charity.
Key matchup: North Carolina QB Sam Howell vs. South Carolina secondary: A projected first-round NFL draft pick, Howell looks to wrap up his college career with a splash. Considered a dynamic passer with outstanding arm strength and mobility, Howell has thrown for 2,851 yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season, while rushing for a career-high 824 yards and 11 TDs. He’ll face a very good Gamecocks secondary that allowed just 179 yards passing per game.
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)
Time: 2 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Purdue, 1-0.
What’s at stake: Purdue needs a victory to finish with the Boilermakers’ most wins in a season since 2003. A ninth win would be only the 12th time in the Boilermakers’ 134-year history to win nine games in a season. Purdue also is looking for its first bowl victory since the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl in coach Jeff Brohm’s first season. Tennessee already has more than doubled the wins of a season ago. Coach Josh Heupel can become the sixth Volunteers’ coach all-time to win eight or more games in his debut season.
Key matchup: Tennessee’s up-tempo offense against Purdue’s defense. The Volunteers not only score fast, they have outscored opponents, 169-44, in the first quarter this season. Purdue ranks 19th nationally allowing 20.5 points a game.
PEACH BOWL
No. 13 Pittsburgh (11-2) vs. No. 11 Michigan State (10-2)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Michigan State leads, 6-0-1.
What’s at stake: Coming off its first ACC championship, Pitt aims to become the second 12-win team in school history. The Panthers finished 12-0 in 1976 and won the national championship. Michigan State is looking for its sixth 11-win season and to cap a dramatic turnaround under second-year coach Mel Tucker from a 2-5 pandemic-shortened 2020 finish.
Key matchup: Pitt WR Jordan Addison vs. Michigan State secondary: The Panthers won’t have QB Kenny Pickett, who finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting before opting out of the bowl game, but they have Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. Meanwhile, the Spartans rank last in the nation in pass defense, allowing 337.7 yards per game through the air. Addison leads the nation with 17 touchdown catches.