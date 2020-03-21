DENVER — The head of USA Swimming urged the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to push for a 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Games, signaling the first fissure between powerful American factions attempting to maneuver the U.S. team through the coronavirus crisis.
CEO Tim Hinchey sent a letter Friday to his counterpart at the USOPC, Sarah Hirshland, calling for the delay.
“Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all,” Hinchey wrote. “Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities.”
Only hours before receiving the letter, the USOPC leaders essentially repeated the IOC line — that while athlete safety would always be their top priority, it was too soon to employ drastic measures, and that they would press forward with logistical preparations for a July 24 start.
“The decision about the games doesn’t lie directly with us,” USOPC board chair Susanne Lyons said.
She and Hirshland showed no appetite for getting out front on the postponement issue, which is gaining more steam among athletes, some Olympic leaders and, now, one of America’s most high-profile national governing bodies.
NEW YORK — The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001.
Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had “no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”
“While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season,” Luck added, “our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support.”
The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus.
The league announced Friday that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of that, the season will not start as planned on April 18.
The NWSL has not announced when the season might start. The league had already canceled its preseason matches.
BASEBALL
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge revealed he had a collapsed lung that has healed and said his broken rib is improving.
Judge had a CT scan on Friday. The Yankees announced two weeks ago that Judge had a stress fracture to his first right rib. Judge added the scan showed a “pneumothorax came back completely gone.”
The 27-year-old didn’t play in any spring training games because of soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder. With opening day pushed back into mid-May at the earliest due to the new coronavirus, Judge has more time to recover without missing games.
BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES — Loyola Marymount hired Stan Johnson as its basketball coach Friday.
Johnson spent the last five years at Marquette, most recently as associate head coach. The Golden Eagles reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2019.
He was also on coaching staffs at Arizona State, Drake, Utah and Cal State Northridge. He had assistant jobs at Bemidji State and Southwest Baptist, both Division II schools.
Johnson played three years at Southern Utah, where he helped the Thunderbirds reach the NCAA Tournament. He played his senior year at Bemidji State.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida and men’s basketball coach Matthew Driscoll have agreed to a three-year contract extension. Athletic director Lee Moon made the announcement Friday.
The extension keeps Driscoll under contract through May 2025. His current deal ends in May 2022. Financial details were not released. Driscoll has spent the last 11 seasons at UNF and led the Ospreys to the NCAA Tournament in 2015. He is 184-179 at UNF, with 105 of those wins coming in Atlantic Sun Conference play.
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards announced his plans to enter the NBA draft on Friday.
Edwards’ spot in the next NBA draft was expected even before he played his first game for the Bulldogs. Edwards, from Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta, was one of the nation’s top recruits last season. He has been regarded as one of the top draft prospects. Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the nation’s freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game. He added 5.2 rebounds.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB has hired former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to lead its basketball program.
The Blazers announced Kennedy’s return to his alma mater on Friday. A two-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year and the Rebels’ winningest coach, Kennedy remains the second-leading scorer in UAB program history.
He spent the past two years as a commentator for ESPN and the SEC Network. Kennedy received a six-year contract through the 2025-26 season.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris is this year’s recipient of the Dawn Staley award.
The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia made the announcement Friday. Harris became the second Gamecock, joining Tiffany Mitchell in 2013, to win in the eight seasons of the award. The award, named after the South Carolina coach and Philadelphia native, goes to the player in women’s basketball who best displays the qualities Staley demonstrated during her playing career.