Austin Phyfe had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lift Northern Iowa to a 63-51 win at Valparaiso on Wednesday night.
AJ Green had 19 points for Northern Iowa (20-3, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory and ninth in 10 games. Isaiah Brown added 10 points. Trae Berhow had 6 points and 11 rebounds.
Northern Iowa had its best defensive game in holding the Crusaders to 28% shooting.
Javon Freeman-Liberty had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (12-12, 5-6). Ryan Fazekas added 12 points. Donovan Clay had eight rebounds.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 88-78 on Jan. 15. Northern Iowa matches up against Drake at home on Saturday. Valparaiso matches up against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Sunday.
Minnesota 70, Wisconsin 52 — At Minneapolis: Payton Willis scored a career-high 21 points behind five 3-pointers, Daniel Oturu added 17 points, and the Golden Gophers (12-10, 6-6 Big Ten) took a big lead in the first half to pull away from the Badgers (13-10, 6-6).
Minnesota built a 45-32 lead on Wisconsin by halftime, and the Badgers were held to 19-for-66 shooting for the field for an ugly 29 percent. Nate Reuvers scored 14 points to lead Wisconsin.
Drake 73, Bradley 60 — At Des Moines: Liam Robbins scored a game-high 29 points and Garrett Sturtz added 12 as the Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference) built a 10-point lead by halftime and held strong to top the Braves (15-9, 6-5).
No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76 — At Indianapolis: Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, lifting Butler.
Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56 — At Providence, R.I.: A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from No. 21 Creighton.
No. 12 Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 71 — At Washington: Myles Powell scored 34 points as Seton Hall held off Georgetown.