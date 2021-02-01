LOS ANGELES — The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the deal has not been completed and will not become official until the start of the new league year March 17. ESPN first reported the swap, which will include the Rams’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 along with their third-round pick this year.
The blockbuster trade of two former No. 1 overall draft picks will provide a fresh start for two durable starting quarterbacks who probably need a change of scenery.
Stafford asked to be traded shortly after the current season ended with the Lions’ third straight campaign with at least 10 losses. He has been one of the NFL’s most prolific passers during his 12-year career spent entirely in Detroit, but has never won a playoff game.
Meanwhile, the Rams’ coaching staff and front office have publicly expressed a clear loss of confidence in Goff in recent weeks, even after Los Angeles earned its third playoff berth and posted its fourth straight winning record during Goff’s four years under coach Sean McVay. Goff also led the Rams to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.
PITTSBURGH — Patricia Rooney, the wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, has died. She was 88. The Steelers said in a statement that Patricia Rooney died peacefully at her home on Saturday. A cause of death was not given. Patricia Rooney’s husband, who died in April 2017, served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife said in a statement that Patricia Rooney represented her family and the Steelers with “extraordinary grace, dignity, and integrity.”
BASEBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract on Sunday with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, enhancing their infield defense for 2021 as they seek a third straight AL Central division title and attempt to stop their record postseason losing streak.
Simmons agreed to the deal earlier in the week.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks jumped on two costly mistakes by Elvis Merzlikins in the third period, topping the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Sunday night.
Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row. The Blackhawks improved to 1-1 on a four-game homestand after losing 2-1 to the Blue Jackets on Friday night.
Chicago got a sorely needed victory a day after it canceled practice out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19. Forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, joining teammates Alex DeBrincat, Adam Boqvist and Lucas Wallmark.
GOLF
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Paul Casey shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to win the Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes on Sunday for his 15th title on the European Tour — 20 years after his first.
The 43-year-old Englishman began the day with a one-shot lead over Robert MacIntyre, and built a five-stroke cushion with seven holes to play at Emirates Golf Club after his Scottish playing partner made four straight bogeys from No. 7.
By rolling in a birdie putt from 3 feet at the par-5 18th hole, Casey finished the tournament on 17-under-par 271 and clinched his first title on the European Tour since September 2019, when he won the European Open in Germany. MacIntyre placed second on that occasion and he finished third in Dubai after a closing 74. South Africa’s Brandon Stone shot even-par 72 to climb into second place.
FOOTBALL
GREELEY, Colo. — Former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced on social media he plans to transfer to Northern Colorado, where his dad is the head coach. McCaffrey threw for 242 career yards and three touchdowns as a backup at Michigan. He chose not to return to the Wolverines for a fourth year.
Gilbert chooses Florida as landing spot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida landed one of the country’s most coveted transfers Sunday, a likely replacement for star tight end Kyle Pitts.
Former LSU standout Arik Gilbert committed to the Gators on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Gilbert, a five-star prospect and the No. 1 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class, left the Tigers with two games remaining in the 2020 regular season. The Marietta, Georgia, native caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns before opting out.