Patrick McCaffrey scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson, 74-71, in Niceville, Fla., on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game.
Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU-California winner in the title game today.
Tony Perkins scored eight of his 11 points during the final 2 minutes, making a layup and 6 of 6 free throws to help squelch the Tigers’ threat.
Wisconsin 64, Southern California 59 — At Paradise Island, Bahamas: Chucky Hepburn capped a 17-point game with a steal and layup with 10.5 seconds to play to secure Wisconsin’s win over USC for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
No. 16 Illinois 92, Lindenwood 59 — At Champaign, Ill.: Skyy Clark scored a career-high 19 points, RJ Melendez had a career-high 17 and Illinois cruised past Lindenwood.
No. 22 Tennessee 64, No. 3 Kansas 50 — At Nassau, Bahamas: Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points while Tennessee locked down on Kansas in the championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
No. 5 Virginia 72, Maryland-Eastern Shore 45 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Jayden Gardner scored 26 points as Virginia beat Maryland-Eastern Shore in its first home game since three football players were killed 12 days ago.
No. 8 Duke 71, Xavier 64 —At Portland, Ore.: Jeremy Roach responded with a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback.
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson State 51 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Tamar Bates scored a career-high 22 points and Xavier Johnson added 16 to lead Indiana past Jackson State.
No. 23 Maryland 95, Coppin State 79 — At College Park, Md.: Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and Maryland beat Coppin State.
WOMEN
No. 9 Iowa 73, Oregon State 59 — At Portland, Ore.: Caitlin Clark had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to power Iowa over Oregon State in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.
