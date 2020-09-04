NEW YORK — All NFL and NFL Players Association facilities will close on Election Day, and the league and union will televise a one-hour program next week for players to highlight work being done to advance social justice.
The league and the players’ union said Thursday they want to “ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote” on Nov. 3. Both the league and union have launched get-out-the-vote initiatives as well.
Next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC, the NFL and NFLPA said their “players and allies” will discuss their work in a variety of social justice programs.
Other plans by the league and union include:
• Sponsoring nonpartisan educational programs to ensure that players, staff, and families know how to register or obtain absentee voting material, or are able to vote on Election Day.
• Working with state officials to establish polling places at NFL stadiums.
“We will also identify safe and appropriate ways in which members of the NFL family can assist in election efforts,” the league and union said.
• Facilitating meetings with state and local elected officials and leaders of law enforcement “to discuss steps that can be taken to reduce conflict and improve relations between law enforcement and members of the community.”
• Supporting college education for the children of the victims who will be recognized by players this season.
“These commitments are part of a continuing effort and build on the exceptional work of players and clubs over the past several years,” the NFL and union said.
Panthers’ Rhule has cornea issue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers first-year head coach Matt Rhule said there is a reason why he’s been looking like “Darth Vader” recently at practice. Rhule revealed Thursday that he’s been dealing with a painful cornea issue for weeks, which has left his eye sensitive to light. That has prompted him to wear a black bucket hat and dark sunglasses to go along with his black mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Seahawks bring back Josh Gordon
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension.
Gordon’s signing was confirmed on Twitter by his agent David Canter on Thursday, just two days before the Seahawks must cut their roster to 53 players. Seattle is holding its final practice of training camp later Thursday. Gordon is the second veteran signed by the team in the past week, joining Paul Richardson.
BASEBALL
Brewers designate Smoak for assignment
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers claimed first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach off waivers and designated Justin Smoak for assignment as they attempt to boost their struggling lineup and make another September surge.
Smoak, 33, had been hitting .186 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 40 strikeouts in 113 at-bats.
BASKETBALL
Nets name Steve Nash as head coach
The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as head coach on Thursday, putting the Hall of Famer in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.
Nash, two-time MVP as the playmaker of the Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D’Antoni that piled up points and 3-pointers long before they became the norm in the NBA, had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant.
Grizzlies’ Morant wins Rookie of the Year
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Ja Morant wants someone to give him a big assist after running away with the rookie of the year award.
Morant recieved 99 of the 100 first-place votes. The first Grizzlies player to win since Pau Gasol in 2001-02, Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists, picking up three Western Conference rookie of the month awards along the way.
Miami’s Kendrick Nunn was second and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson was third.
Hornets fire radio guy after racial slur
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have fired play-by-play radio broadcaster John Focke after he used a racial slur on his Twitter account last month.
The team announced on Twitter Thursday that Focke would not return due to “a violation of the organization’s social media policy.” The decision comes after the team investigated the matter in which Focke used the slur while Tweeting about the Jazz-Nuggets playoff game on Aug. 17.
He has since deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it was a typo.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Pac-12 to implement daily virus testing
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 has reached an agreement with a diagnostic testing company to implement daily COVID-19 testing for all close-contact sports across the conference. The deal with Quidel Corporation announced Thursday is a major step toward safe resumption of Pac-12 sports, Commissioner Larry Scott said.
William and Mary to cut 7 sports
William and Mary says it will cut seven of its 23 intercollegiate sports at the end of the 2021 academic year because of budget constraints related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The sports being cut are men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track & field and women’s volleyball.
GOLF
McIlroy welcomes 1st child
ATLANTA — Rory McIlroy was the last of 30 players to arrive Wednesday at the Tour Championship, and even with a shot at becoming the first three-time FedEx Cup champion, he had a tough time leaving behind the newest love of his life. McIlroy’s wife, Erica, gave birth to their first child Monday in Florida. He said mother and daughter are doing well.