DALLAS — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is being sued by three masseuses who accuse the star player of sexual assault in a “disturbing pattern” of behavior toward women.
In lawsuits filed this week, two of the woman claim that Watson touched them with his penis during massages last year, and the third alleges he forced her to perform oral sex. The NFL has launched an investigation.
Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said he looks forward to clearing his name.
“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” the quarterback said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday.
Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva declined to comment on whether any of the alleged sexual assaults were reported to police, saying the department does not identify people who have not been charged with a crime.
Trubisky to join Bills as Allen’s backup
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract on Thursday, and serve as Josh Allen’s primary backup.
Trubisky was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft who has struggled through inconsistencies since leading the Bears to the playoffs in 2018.
HBCU Legacy Bowl to debut next year
NEW ORLEANS — The Black College Football Hall of Fame has established the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star game that will showcase NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.
The game will take place on the Saturday after the Super Bowl next February at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.
BASKETBALL
Randle’s triple-double sparks Knicks
NEW YORK — Julius Randle recorded his third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 94-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
Hawks top Thunder for 7th straight win
ATLANTA — Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, fueling the Atlanta Hawks to their seventh straight victory, 116-93, over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.
Beal, Westbrook help Wizards top Jazz
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 43 points, Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his 13th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz, 131-122, on Thursday night.
Bucks trade Craig to Phoenix for cash
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks traded reserve forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday for cash.
The Bucks announced this move amid reports that the Bucks also were acquiring forward P.J. Tucker and guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets for guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J. Wilson in a trade that also involved draft picks.
BASEBALL
Brewers tab Woodruff for Opening Day start
Brandon Woodruff is stopping the Milwaukee Brewers’ revolving door of opening-day starting pitchers.
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Woodruff will start the Brewers’ season opener for a second straight year. The Brewers have had a different pitcher start each of the last seven season openers.
HOCKEY
Lightning surge past Blackhawks
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2, on Thursday night. Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark had power-play goals for the Blackhawks.