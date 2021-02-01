No. 13 Ohio State caught Michigan State in the midst of a uncommon skid and beat the blue-blood Big Ten program for the first time in its last five tries.
The Spartans had 20 days off because of COVID-19 issues and then lost to Rutgers by 30 points on Thursday night. The shooting went cold again in the second half on Sunday, and the opportunistic Buckeyes cruised to a 79-62 rout in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann doesn’t expect to see the same team when the Buckeyes visit East Lansing on Feb. 25.
“Listen, I think they certainly missed some shots that they’ll make, and they’ll certainly make at their place and they’ll make once they get their legs back,” Holtmann said. “There’s not a better late-season coach in the country than Tom (Izzo).”
E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Justice Sueing added 17 to lead the Buckeyes (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten), who again played solid defense. They’ve won three in a row and six of seven.
Michigan State (8-6, 2-6) played better but still started sloppily, committing six turnovers and a dozen fouls in the first half while hitting two of their 10 3-point tries in the frame.
Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points. They shot a dismal 32.1% as a team after managing just 28.6% against Rutgers.
“We took a small step forward in some ways but the shooting woes continue,” Izzo said. “When you don’t make shots, it’s hard to go down to the other end and defend.”
The Buckeyes led by 12 at the half Sunday behind nine points from Liddell and seven from Justin Ahrens, including a pair of 3-pointers. Five Spartans picked up two fouls each in the opening frame and that caused some shuffling of the lineup.
The Spartans got within nine with 4:20 left, but their shooting just got worse as they missed nine of their last 10 shots from the floor. They hit just 25% in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes shot 45%, including 33% (6 for 18) from 3-point range.
No. 6 Houston 70, SMU 48 — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Houston earned its eighth straight win. Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds for Houston (15-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its 20th consecutive home game. Reggie Chaney added 10 points.
Drake 78, Southern Illinois 76 (OT) — At Des Moines: Darnell Brodie scored 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds as Drake remained undefeated. The Bulldogs became the third Missouri Valley Conference team in the last 50 seasons to win their first 16 games. The other two legendary teams were Wichita State, which started 35-0 in 2013-14, and Larry Bird’s 1978-79 Indiana State team that won 33 games before falling to Magic Johnson and Michigan State in the NCAA championship game.
Up four heading into the final minute, Howard Fleming’s putback with 16 seconds makes the score 78-76. Garrett Sturtz was fouled with six seconds left but he missed a free throw. Dedric Boyd missed the tying layup at the buzzer.
Dusan Mahorcic made 1 of 2 free throws for Illinois State with five seconds left in regulation to force the overtime tied at 71 after the Bulldogs missed a shot and tipin as time ran out.
Tremell Murphy had 13 points for Drake (16-0, 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 11 points. Roman Penn had 10 points and nine assists.
Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 27 points and had six rebounds for the Redbirds (5-11, 2-8). DJ Horne added 14 points and seven rebounds. Emon Washington had six rebounds.
Southern Illinois 71, Northern Iowa 68 — At Carbondale, Ill.: Bowen Born scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, but it was not enough to rally the Panthers. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 38:04 of playing time for Northern Iowa (5-11, 3-7 MVC).
Lance Jones finished with 27 points to lead the Salukis (8-6, 2-6 MVC).
WOMEN
No. 9 Baylor 85, Iowa State 77 —At Ames, Iowa: Nalyssa Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Baylor held on to beat Iowa State to remain alone atop the Big 12 standings. The Lady Bears (12-2, 7-1 Big 12) had lost their last two meetings with the Cyclones, including a 75-71 defeat on Jan. 6. Ashley Joens led Iowa State (11-6, 7-3) with 25 points and seven rebounds.
Iowa 94, Minnesota 68 — At Minneapolis: Monika Czinano scored 23 points, and Caitlin Clark added 22 as the Hawkeyes rolled to the Big Ten Conference win. Iowa improved to 10-4 overall and 6-4 in the conference. Sara Scalia led Minnesota (5-8, 4-7) with 16 points.
Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57 — At Madison, Wis.: Imani Lewis scored 22 points, and Sydney Hilliard chipped in 18 to lead the Badgers (4-11, 1-11 Big Ten). Jeanae Terry led Illinois (2-10, 0-9) with 28 points.