McNeese St Iowa St Basketball
Buy Now

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey shoots over McNeese State forward Dionjahe Thomas on Sunday in Ames, Iowa.

 Matthew Putney The Associated Press

Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and No. 20 Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State, 77-40, on Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Cyclones (8-2) and Gabe Kalscheur scored 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.