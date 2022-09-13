Cubs Mets Baseball

The Chicago Cubs’ Zach McKinstry runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of Monday’s game against the New York Mets in New York. The Cubs won, 5-2.

 Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press

Zach McKinstry hit a two-run home run in the third inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the National League East-leading New York Mets, 5-2, on Monday night in New York.

Rafael Ortega homered and singled and drove in two runs for the Cubs, who won for just the third time in 10 games.

