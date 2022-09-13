Zach McKinstry hit a two-run home run in the third inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the National League East-leading New York Mets, 5-2, on Monday night in New York.
Rafael Ortega homered and singled and drove in two runs for the Cubs, who won for just the third time in 10 games.
Javier Assad (1-1) earned his first big league victory, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.
Brandon Hughes recorded the final five outs for his fifth save of the year.
McKinstry, Ortega and Seiya Suzuki finished with two hits apiece for the Cubs.
Mets starter Chris Bassit (13-8) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. Francisco Lindor homered in the ninth for New York.
Pirates 6, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo homered in a five-run fifth inning to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 5, Angels 4 — At Cleveland: Los Angeles star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but AL Central-leading Cleveland beat the Angels.
Astros 7, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Framber Valdez pitched his first career shutout as Houston beat Detroit.
Blue Jays 3, Rays 2 — At Toronto: Bo Bichette launched a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning after being hit by a high fastball in his previous at-bat, leading Toronto to a win over Tampa Bay in a showdown between AL wild-card contenders.
INTERLEAGUE
Rangers 3-6, Marlins 2-10 — At Miami: Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk that broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted Texas over Miami in the first game of a split doubleheader.
Rookie Charles Leblanc hit a pair of RBI doubles during an eight-run burst in the fifth inning of the second game as the Marlins salvaged a split.
