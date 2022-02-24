GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he’s not giving Aaron Rodgers any deadlines on when to decide on a possible return and he believes the four-time MVP will reach a resolution soon.
Rodgers has said he hasn’t made up his mind regarding his plans for next season and hasn’t ruled out returning to the Packers, retiring or requesting a trade.
“I think we’ll know here shortly,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “I feel confident we’ll know that shortly.”
Rodgers, who won his second straight MVP award this past season, has said he’d like to make a decision by the time the free agency period starts next month. He wants to give the Packers enough time to prepare for life with or without him.
Gutekunst acknowledges Rodgers’ decision will factor into other choices the Packers make as they build their roster for the 2022 season and noted the 38-year-old quarterback is well aware of that.
Michigan to hire former QB Robinson
Denard Robinson, “Shoelace” to Michigan fans enamored watching him quarterback the Wolverines during his playing career, is returning to Michigan in an off-field role on the football staff.
Michigan is set to hire Robinson as assistant director of player personnel, two sources told The Detroit News on Wednesday, confirming a report from Ant Wright of On3.com.
BASEBALL
MLB increases offer on minimum by $10,000
JUPITER, Fla. — In another day of minor moves as the deadline to salvage opening day on March 31 approached, Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year.
MLB upped its proposed minimum for this year to $640,000, with the figure rising by $10,000 in each additional season of a five-year agreement.
Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022, with $30,000 jumps each season.
There appeared to be little or no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates, or the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.
Former White Sox 2B Cruz dies at age 67
SEATTLE — Julio Cruz, an original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 67.
Cruz died Tuesday at his home, according to a statement from his family. Cruz played for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox during his career.
GOLF
Johnson to serve as U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Two-time major champion Zach Johnson, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa native, is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil.
Three people with knowledge of the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the PGA of America has yet to announce Johnson’s selection.
The decision is not a surprise. Johnson has been an assistant captain each of the last two matches, and the U.S. team has moved toward captains with previous involvement.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks’ Khaira to miss rest of season
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of the season after he had surgery on his lower back.
Khaira had the operation on Tuesday, and team physician Michael Terry said he is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks.
BASKETBALL
Rare Kobe card sells for a record $2 million
LOS ANGELES — One of the rarest Kobe Bryant cards has set a record for the most expensive Bryant card sold.
The 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card sold for $2 million last week, according to PWCC Marketplace, an online trading card marketplace. The record sale occurred privately.
The card shows Bryant, wearing No. 8, passing a basketball in front of an emerald background. The card doesn’t have an autograph nor is it a rookie card.
OLYMPICS
NBC scores record-low Olympics ratings
NEW YORK — The final scores are in, and NBC is no doubt happy to put the Beijing Winter Olympics in the rear-view mirror. The games reached an average combined audience of 11.4 million people in prime time on NBC, the USA cable network and Peacock streaming service, the network said. That’s the lowest-ever American audience for any Olympics, and down 42% from the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.