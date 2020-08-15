The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council announced Friday that the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition this fall in any sport.
Based on continuing uncertainty around the ability to play full-season league schedules safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the lack of a fall NCAA championship opportunity, the MVC will look to move competition to spring.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes are first and foremost in our decision making and have been from the beginning of this pandemic,” University of Northern Iowa athletic director David Harris said in a statement. “That doesn’t take away the heartbreak that we feel with the decision to push the season to the spring. We will shift our focus to the spring and encourage the NCAA to find a model for championships that provide opportunities for student-athletes from all conferences to be represented.”
Last week the NCAA Board of Governors decided to allow each division to determine whether a postseason would be held but stipulated that 50% of teams would need to participate in the regular-season to facilitate postseasons in that sport.
Nationally, the number of teams participating in all fall sports fell below the 50% standard, leading to the loss of the postseason this fall.
The MVC strongly supports moving fall championships to the spring. The schedule and timeline of the spring seasons have not been determined.
Plans for MVC-sponsored winter and spring sports (men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field; women’s swimming and diving; baseball; softball; women’s tennis; and men’s and women’s golf) are not impacted at this time.
During the fall months, MVC student-athletes in all sports will be allowed to participate in athletically-related activities consistent with institutional policies, public health guidelines and NCAA and conference regulations.
Northern Iowa fans who have already purchased season tickets for football and volleyball have four options, including requesting a full refund or transferring season tickets to the spring season.
Other options include donating the balance of your account to the Panther Scholarship Club or applying the balance toward your account as a credit for the 2021 fall season.
Season ticket holders must make a decision prior to Sept. 1. Those who do not select an option will automatically be enrolled in the spring option.
If a spring season is not feasible, a UNI Athletics representative will reach out to all ticket holders to assist them in finding the best option for their tickets.