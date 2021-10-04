Iowa is gearing up for its biggest home game since the 1980s, Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years and Clemson is on the outside looking in at The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2014.
Alabama and Georgia are the only constants during this topsy-turvy college football season. They held down the top two spots for a fifth straight week in the AP Top 25.
Alabama received 53 of a possible 62 first-place votes Sunday, with Georgia picking up the rest.
After those two teams, the movement up and down and in and out of the Top 25 was about what would be expected after a week in which nine ranked teams lost, including four in the top 10. Through the first five weeks of the season, 34 ranked teams have lost, the most in poll history.
Iowa leapfrogged Penn State to take the No. 3 spot after its 51-14 road win over previously unbeaten Maryland. The Hawkeyes have their highest ranking since 2015. Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 at home and remained No. 4.
No. 5 Cincinnati, coming off a 24-13 road win over Notre Dame, has its best ranking since Brian Kelly’s 2009 Bearcats were No. 4 in the first week of November.
Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and BYU round out the top 10.
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe last weekend.
Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located Buk M. Buk, 22, in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — First-year Missouri defensive line coach Jethro Franklin was fired Sunday, one day after Tennessee ran for 452 yards and scored on 10 of 11 offensive possessions in a 62-24 blowout at Faurot Field.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — The Yankees put All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sports hernia ahead of their scheduled regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.
New York also transferred slugger Luke Voit to the 60-day injured list, ending the 2020 home run champion’s season. Voit went on the injured list Thursday with inflammation in the same left knee he had surgically repaired in the spring.
GOLF
JACKSON, Miss. — Sam Burns ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch to start the back nine and pulled away for a 5-under 67 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory this year.
Staked to a two-shot lead going down the 18th, he took a safe bogey from the greenside bunker to secure a one-shot win over resurgent Nick Watney and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young.
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Celine Boutier birdied two of her last three holes for an 8-under 63 and won the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday when South Korea’s best two players faltered down the stretch Sunday.
Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park, who shared the lead going into the final round, couldn’t catch her.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Danny Willett celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes on Sunday.
The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event’s final round, which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett, 34, shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.
Fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, a two-time champion of the event, shot 67 and finished tied for second with Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren (66).
MOTOR SPORTS
TALLADEGA, Ala. — NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for today because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled. It will begin at noon on NBCSN.
BASKETBALL
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received his COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to play in all games.
Wiggins faced the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games starting Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.
RUNNING
LONDON — Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols.
Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday.
But as a precaution Lemma was taken back to his hotel after completing the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second.
In the women’s race, Joyciline Jepkosgei was victorious on her debut after opting to to compete in London over the defense of her New York title next month. The Kenyan won in 2:17:43. last