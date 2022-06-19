CINCINNATI — On the same date that he reached 10 years of major league service, the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday designated for assignment two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
Cain, 36, hit .179 with one home run and nine RBIs over 43 games this season.
“It just got to a point where it’s probably time,” Cain told a small group of Brewers’ beat writers. “I haven’t been performing like I would’ve liked, but the situation is what it is. I’ve had a great career. I can’t really be upset about anything, but, yeah, it’s time. I wish all my teammates the best, coaches, trainers, everybody that I’ve played with or met throughout my entire career, I wish them nothing but the best. It’s been a really fun ride for me for sure.”
Cain is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in January 2018 as a free agent. Milwaukee is responsible for the $10,897,121 remaining of this season’s $18 million salary. He is unlikely to be claimed off waivers because of his salary. If he is released, any team can sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.
Waiting until Saturday allowed Cain to be fully vested in the players’ pension fund.
BASKETBALL
Atkinson decides not to coach Hornets
SAN FRANCISCO — The Charlotte Hornets will have to begin their search again for a head coach because Kenny Atkinson changed his mind and will stay with the NBA champion Warriors after all. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson will remain with Golden State as an assistant coach and won’t become the new coach of the Hornets.
Northwestern’s Nance to North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Northwestern forward Pete Nance said he’ll transfer to North Carolina.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his commitment to play his fifth year for the Tar Heels in a social-media post Saturday. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats last year, including 45.2% from 3-point range.
AUTO RACING
Verstappen on pole for Canadian GP pole
MONTREAL — Max Verstappen overcame slick conditions to win his second pole of the season, and Fernando Alonso used the wet track to earn his first front row start in a decade in rainy qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.
GOLF
Korda eagles 18 to take LPGA Classic lead
BELMONT, Mich. — Defending champion Nelly Korda made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and the third-round lead Saturday in the LPGA Meijer Classic, with six majors champions topping the leaderboard.
Making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm, Korda also eagled the par-5 eighth and had three birdies and a bogey. She was at 18-under 198 at Blythefield Country Club.
TENNIS
Osaka won’t play at Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday, citing a lingering problem with her left Achilles tendon and marking the second consecutive year she’s decided to sit out the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
The four-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player posted a photo of herself on a grass court and wrote on Twitter: “my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.”
Medvedev reaches another grass-court final
HALLE, Germany — Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev beat Oscar Otte, 7-6 (3), 6-3, on Saturday to advance to the final of the Halle Open, a week after he was runner-up at ‘s-Hertogenbosch. The Russian will play Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).
Berrettini, Krajinovic reach Queen’s Club final
LONDON — Matteo Berrettini was unfazed by a rain delay in beating Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday to reach the Queen’s Club final for a second straight year.
The defending champion beat Van de Zandschulp, 6-4, 6-3, to extend his winning streak to eight games. He will play Filip Krajinovic, who knocked out two-time champion Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-3.
Jabeur ends Gauff’s run in Berlin
BERLIN— Coco Gauff missed out on reaching a first grass-court final on Saturday when the 18-year-old American lost to Ons Jabeur, 7-6 (4), 6-2, in the semifinals of the Berlin Open. She will face Belinda Bencic in today’s final.
Van Uytvanck, Errani to meet in final
GAIBA, Italy — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck will face Italian veteran Sara Errani in the final of the inaugural Veneto Open. The 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck beat Harmony Tan, 7-6 (3), 6-3, in the semifinals on Saturday. Errani, a French Open finalist a decade ago who is ranked No. 213, defeated sixth-seeded Diane Parry, 6-3, 6-4.
