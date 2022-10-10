Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.
The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.
Georgia thumped Auburn, 42-10, on Saturday. The Tide, whose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was sidelined by injury, escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M.
Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes and 1,507 points. No. 3 is a season-low for Alabama, which was preseason No. 1 but fell to No. 2 after Week 2. The Tide received 11 first-place votes.
There were two notable season debuts in the Top 25: No. 24 Illinois is ranked for the first time since 2011 and James Madison is in the AP Top 25 for the first time in its program history.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Tom Allen made a rare midseason coaching change Sunday when he fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller.
The move comes one day after the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) rushed for 29 yards and allowed seven sacks in a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed.
Watt was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, and has been sidelined since getting hurt during a season-opening 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
MOTOR SPORTS
SUZUKA, Japan — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen clinched his second consecutive Formula One drivers’ title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix in the rain at Suzuka.
Verstappen has been dominant all season and claimed the title with four races remaining on the 22-race calendar. The Dutchman started the race from pole in pouring rain only for it to be stopped after two laps as several cars crashed. It was resumed two hours later with 28 of the 53 laps completed and Verstappen leading the whole way. He was followed by teammate Sergio Perez in second and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. They are the only drivers who could have overtaken Verstappen for the title.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York.
BASKETBALL
TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the Chicago Bulls used a second-half rally to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-98 on Sunday.
DeRozan converted 7 of 12 shots and all seven free throws. Javonte Green scored 17 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 14.
RUNNING
CHICAGO — Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.
Kipruto finished in 2:04:24 — 25 seconds ahead of 2021 winner Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. Chepngetich was the top woman for the second consecutive year, finishing in 2:14:18. Sisson ran the course in 2:18:29.
More than 40,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event.
TENNIS
ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title. He beat third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday.
TOKYO — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday. It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Iga Swiatek lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open on Sunday. Home favorite Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win the final, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
