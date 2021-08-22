JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith were tied for the lead Saturday in The Northern Trust, and neither could have imagined how they got there.
Smith had never shot better than 62 — twice this year on the PGA Tour, once at his home club in Brisbane, Australia — when he stood over a 12-foot putt on the 18th hole at Liberty National for a chance at the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour. He missed and had to settle for the course record at 11-under 60.
Rahm, the U.S. Open champion, ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn to regain the lead. But he twice hit into the water, dropped a combined three shots and had to rally for a 67.
They were at 16-under 197 and now get a day off because of Hurricane Henri. The final round will be Monday.
Nordqvist, Koerstz Madsen share lead at Women’s British Open
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Scandinavians with contrasting resumes in golf, share the lead heading into the final round of the Women’s British Open. In the toughest conditions of the week on storied Scottish links Carnoustie, the 34-year-old Nordqvist — a two-time major champion — shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Saturday. Koerstz Madsen, a 26-year-old with just one top-10 finish in a major, joined Nordqvist on 9-under overall by shooting a 68.
BASEBALL
Angels’ Trout not giving up on 2021 return
CLEVELAND — Mike Trout said Saturday that he is still aiming to return to the Los Angeles Angels lineup this season despite a lengthy and frustrating recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since May 17.
FOOTBALL
Former Titans GM Reese dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Floyd Reese, the general manager who assembled the roster for the Tennessee Titans’ lone Super Bowl appearance, died Saturday. He was 73. His family told the team of his death. Reese had cancer and was with his family when he died at his Brentwood home just south of Nashville.
HOCKEY
U.S. women beat Switzerland to open worlds
CALGARY, Alberta — Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield each had a goal and an assist and the nine-time champion United States beat Switzerland, 3-0, on Friday night to open the women’s world hockey championship.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger wins Xfinity race in 3OT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — AJ Allmendinger took the lead with four laps left in regulation and held on through three overtimes Saturday to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan International Speedway. Allmendinger has won three Xfinity victories this season and eight overall.
Power extends pole-winning run
MADISON, Ill. — Will Power pulled within four of Marco Andretti’s poles record Saturday when he earned the top spot at Worldwide Technology Raceway, the 63rd pole of his career.
It was the first of the season for the Australian, who extended his streak of winning at least one pole a season to 13 consecutive years — an IndyCar record.