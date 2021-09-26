The St. Louis Cardinals set a franchise record with their 15th straight win, boosted when catcher Yadier Molina and center fielder Harrison Bader helped pull off a wild double play Saturday in an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Bader, Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong homered as these Cardinals broke the team record of 14 wins in a row set in 1935, a year after Dizzy Dean and the Gas House Gang won the World Series.
Bader went 4-for-4 and scored three times as the Cardinals held their comfortable lead for the second NL wild-card spot — they began the day five games ahead of Philadelphia and six in front of Cincinnati.
And in a charmed final month, St. Louis preserved a late lead with a crazy play that resulted in a pair of rundowns and two outs.
After Nolan Arenado doubled to spark a three-run rally in the seventh, the Cardinals took a 5-4 lead into the eighth at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs quickly threatened when David Bote led off with a triple and Trayce Thompson walked. One out later, with runners still at the corners, Rafael Ortega hit a grounder to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who threw home to Molina.
After a short rundown, Arenado tagged out Bote. The star third baseman then cut across the diamond to trap Ortega off first. Another rundown ensued, with Molina catching a throw between second and third base before tossing to Bader, who had alertly rushed in to join the play and led to Thompson being tagged, too.
The official scoring read like a phone number — 3-2-5-4-2-8-6 — it was the fourth double play of the afternoon for the dialed-in Cards, and kept them ahead by a run.
DeJong hit a two-run drive in the ninth. Ian Happ homered in the bottom half.
Far back in the playoff race heading into September, St. Louis moved closer to clinching a spot by extending its extraordinary streak.
The Cardinals date their history to 1892, when they were known as the Browns and joined the National League. They later were called the Perfectos before becoming the Cardinals in the early 20th century.
Dean was among five Hall of Famers on that 1935 team that won 14 straight in July. The Cardinals’ only road wins during that streak came in a doubleheader at Wrigley on July 4 — St. Louis swept a doubleheader at Wrigley on Friday to keep this string going.
Happ drove in three runs for the Cubs, who have lost five straight and nine of 10. The loss snapped Chicago’s streak of seven consecutive winning seasons at Wrigley.
Phillies 3, Pirates 0 — At Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout, Bryce Harper homered and Philadelphia kept up its playoff push, beating Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, Red Sox 3 — At Boston: Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning and New York beat Boston to tie the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL wild-card race.
Athletics 2, Astros 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Starling Marte hit a game-ending double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Oakland past Houston.
Tigers 5, Royals 1 — At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as Detroit beat Kansas City.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 7, Marlins 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Mike Zunino hit a go-ahead homer and Tampa Bay clinched its second straight AL East title with a win over Miami.