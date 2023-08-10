Nationals Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen is dunked after pitching a no-hitter during against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. The Phillies won, 7-0.

 Matt Slocum The Associated Press

Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat Washington, 7-0, on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen (7-7) struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer.

