Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat Washington, 7-0, on Wednesday night.
The 31-year-old Lorenzen (7-7) struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer.
Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball on his career-high 124th pitch to end his first career complete game in 2 hours, 9 minutes. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.
“I didn’t strike out the world in this game. When you are pitching, balls can land in different places. I just had God’s grace today,” Lorenzen said.
Lorenzen’s mother, Cheryl, and wife, Cassi, wept in the stands during the final out, with Cassi holding their baby daughter, June.
“It was incredible. Walking out for the seventh, eighth and ninth, man, these fans. I’ve never been part of an organization where fans are a part of the team,” Lorenzen said. “And they gave me that boost that I needed. ... If you are feeling fatigued, you don’t feel it at all in front of these fans.”
Lorenzen pushed his pitch count to the point where it was questionable if manager Rob Thomson would let him finish the game. But he kept the ball and became the first Phillies pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Cole Hamels on July 25, 2015 against the Cubs. Hamels retired last week.
Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson homered in his first major league plate appearance, a long-awaited milestone for the 28-year-old rookie who was drafted in 2016.
Brewers 7, Rockies 6 (10 innings) — At Milwaukee: Mark Canha scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a throwing error by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar off a grounder by Andruw Monasterio.
Mets 4, Cubs 3 — At New York: Ian Happ struck out with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to end the game. Christopher Morel and Seiya Suzuki homered for Chicago, and Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil went deep for New York.
Braves 6, Pirates 5 — At Pittsburgh: Michael Harris II scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth on Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly to second base. Harris was originally ruled out, but the play was overturned.
Marlins 5, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Josh Bell homered twice — once left-handed and once right-handed — and drove in four runs, Bryan De La Cruz hit the go-ahead shot in the ninth as Miami rallied late.
INTERLEAGUE
Cardinals 6, Rays 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Paul Goldschmidt surpassed 1,100 RBIs with a two-run single for St. Louis. Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead 5-2 on his two-run hit off Kevin Kelly (4-2) during the fourth. The St. Louis slugger has 1,101 RBIs. Dakota Hudson (3-0) gave up three runs and seven hits over five innings in his third start and ninth appearance since being called up from Triple-A Memphis last month.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 9, Twins 5 — At Detroit: Spencer Torkelson homered twice and the Detroit Tigers had 17 hits. Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4, giving him 3,145 career hits and moving him past Robin Yount into sole possession of 19th place on the career list.
Athletics 2, Rangers 0 — At Oakland, Calif.: Freddy Tarnok threw four scoreless innings of relief for his first MLB win and five Oakland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Athletics avoided a series sweep and snapped the Rangers’ eight-game winning streak.
Blue Jays 1, Guardians 0 — At Cleveland: George Springer homered in the first inning and Kevin Gausman struck out six in a combined six-hitter for Toronto.
Red Sox 4, Royals 3 — At Boston: Alex Verdugo had a two-run double to highlight a three-run fourth for Boston.
Astros 8, Orioles 2 — At Baltimore: Jose Altuve drove in three runs, and Yordon Alvarez and Kyle Tucker added two RBIs apiece to lead Houston. Tucker hit a two-run homer in the first after hitting a game-winning grand slam on Tuesday.