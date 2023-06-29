Biles Returns Gymnastics
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics women’s balance beam apparatus at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5.

 Jae C. Hong

Simone Biles is back.

The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August, her first event since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

