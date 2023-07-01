Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.
ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.
Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.
Friday’s announcement resembled what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time that they would no longer be on the air.
“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead,” ESPN said in a statement. “This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”
BASEBALL
Cardinals place Woodford on IL
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jake Woodford on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain.
The Cardinals recalled RHP James Naile from Triple-A Memphis to fill Woodford’s spot. Naile saw action in three games this season with St. Louis, allowing five runs, two earned, on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. He also walked three and struck out one.
Rockies activate Bryant after month on IL
DENVER — Colorado activated Kris Bryant before the Rockies’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, a month after the outfielder was placed on the injured list with a left heel bruise.
The 32-year-old Bryant is hitting .263 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games this season. He was 1-for-4 with a walk in his one rehab game at Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Rangers trade for closer Chapman
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aroldis Chapman is headed to the Texas Rangers in a trade after smoothing out his rough ending with the New York Yankees by impressing teammates and the front office during a brief stay with the Kansas City Royals.
The AL West leaders acquired Chapman from the Royals on Friday, adding a once-dominant closer to their bullpen as Texas chases its first division title in seven years.
Betts adds name to HR Derby list
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 10, joining Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero in the eight-man competition.
Elected to start in the All-Star Game for the National League, Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
SDSU remaining in Mountain West for now
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University informed the Mountain West on Friday that it is not withdrawing from the conference, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
SDSU faced a deadline of late Friday night to give a one-year notice of withdrawal without having its exit fee doubled from approximately $17 million to about $34 million. The Aztecs hope to join either the Pac-12 or the Big 12 but have not received a formal invitation.
BASKETBALL
Middleton stays with Bucks for $102M
MILWAUKEE — Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed to terms on a three-year, $102 million deal that will keep him with the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The move comes after Middleton, who turns 32 on Aug. 12, had declined a $40.4 million player option for the upcoming season to become a free agent.
Bulls keep White, add Carter
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls kept guard Coby White and added perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter on Friday.
White opted to stay in Chicago rather than test the market as a restricted free agent and agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract, agent Ty Sullivan said. Carter is due $20 million over three years, agent Mark Bartelstein said.
Nets trading Harris to Pistons
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets are trading Joe Harris, who twice led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage, to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.
The Nets also sent two second-round picks to the Pistons in a move designed to create additional salary cap options for the free agency period that was set to begin hours later.