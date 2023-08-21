Aaron Rodgers’ Big Apple debut will come in the New York Jets’ preseason finale against the Giants next Saturday night.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers, will start in the Jets’ final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

Recommended for you