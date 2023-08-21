Aaron Rodgers’ Big Apple debut will come in the New York Jets’ preseason finale against the Giants next Saturday night.
The 39-year-old quarterback, who hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers, will start in the Jets’ final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Jets didn’t announce their plans for the game.
The four-time NFL MVP said this summer he would be open to playing a bit in the preseason as he begins his first season with the Jets after being acquired by New York from Green Bay in April. He spent the first three preseason games on the sideline wearing a headset and giving input to coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the rest of the offense while Zach Wilson started at quarterback.
While most of the starters have rested during the Jets’ first three preseason games, it would appear those on offense, at least, will suit up to play against the Giants.
The decision to play Rodgers in an exhibition might make some Jets fans wary, especially after they saw quarterbacks Chad Pennington and Mark Sanchez get injured against the Giants in preseason games over the years. But Rodgers has hinted he wouldn’t mind playing a few snaps before the regular season begins.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jameis Winston directed three second-quarter scoring drives, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 22-17. The second preseason game for both teams went on as scheduled despite torrential rain from Tropical Storm Hilary that caused most sporting events scheduled for Sunday in Southern California to be canceled or rescheduled.
BASEBALL
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The New York Yankees will play the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 Little League Classic on Aug. 18 at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Penn.
Detroit will be home team for the game, originally scheduled for Comerica Park, where the teams meet on Aug. 16 and 17. Both teams will attend Little League World Series games on Aug. 18. Major League Baseball began playing in conjunction with the Little League World Series when Pittsburgh beat St. Louis, 6-3, in 2017.
ATLANTA — All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list by the San Francisco Giants with a strained left forearm. San Francisco made the move retroactive to Saturday, when Crawford was held out of a 6-5 loss to Atlanta.
BASKETBALL
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — USA Basketball dug deep to head to the World Cup with an unbeaten exhibition record. Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton each added 16 off the bench and the U.S. rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Germany, 99-91, in its final tuneup game before heading to the Philippines for the World Cup. An 18-0 run in the final minutes saved the Americans, who finished the exhibition season 5-0.
MOTOR SPORTS
BRAINERD, Minn. — Defending Funny Car world champion Ron Capps moved into the points lead and picked up his 75th career win on Sunday at Brainerd International Raceway, powering past Robert Hight in the final round of the 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) also won the 14th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
GOLF
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Nick Dunlap now has something in common with Tiger Woods.
Dunlap never trailed in his 4-and-3 victory over Neal Shipley to win the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills. Dunlap won the U.S. Junior two years ago. That makes Dunlap and Woods the only players to win the U.S. Junior and the U.S. Amateur.
Dunlap is a 19-year-old at Alabama.
TENNIS
MASON, Ohio — Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) to win the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history, the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third all-time.
In the women’s final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.