Dylan Cease went five innings in his first win, Tim Anderson got ejected and the Chicago White Sox came away with a 7-3 home win over San Francisco after losing three of four.

Luis Robert Jr. had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Gavin Sheets added three RBIs. Cease (1-0) walked five but struck out eight. The only hit and run he allowed was a solo homer to J.D. Davis in the second.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.