Dylan Cease went five innings in his first win, Tim Anderson got ejected and the Chicago White Sox came away with a 7-3 home win over San Francisco after losing three of four.
Luis Robert Jr. had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Gavin Sheets added three RBIs. Cease (1-0) walked five but struck out eight. The only hit and run he allowed was a solo homer to J.D. Davis in the second.
Anderson got tossed in the third after being called out on strikes.
Rays 7, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez each had two hits including a home run, and Tampa Bay improved to 6-0 to extend the best start in club history. They are off to the best start of any team since Baltimore opened 7-0 in 2016.
Yankees 4, Phillies 2 — At New York: Gerrit Cole outpitched Aaron Nola in a marquee matchup, and Gleyber Torres had three hits for New York.
Pirates 4, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: Mitch Keller struck out seven, Carlos Santana homered and Bryan Reynolds knocked in his seventh run of the season as Pittsburgh completed a sweep.
Marlins 5, Twins 2 — At Miami: Bryan De La Cruz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, Jorge Soler homered twice and Jesús Luzardo fanned 10 to lift Miami.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 5, Cardinals 2 — At St. Louis: Matt Olson homered and drove in three, and Atlanta completed a three-game sweep of St. Louis. Bryce Elder (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, pitched six strong innings, giving up two hits, striking out six and walking three. Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker hit his first career home run.
Brewers 7, Mets 6 — At Milwaukee: Garrett Mitchell hit a tiebreaking homer off Adam Ottavino in the ninth inning and Milwaukee earned its fifth straight victory. Milwaukee’s Joey Wiemer added a three-run shot for the rookie’s first career homer.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 6, Athletics 4 (10 innings) — At Oakland, Calif.: Andrés Giménez scored on pinch-hitter Will Brennan’s groundout for the go-ahead run, and Stevan Kwan followed with an RBI single.
Rangers 5, Orioles 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Josh Jung hit a tiebreaking two-run homer soon after Jacob deGrom threw his final pitch of the game, giving the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner his first victory in the American League.
Angels 4, Mariners 3 — At Seattle: Shohei Ohtani held Seattle to one run in six innings and drove in a run at the plate for Los Angeles.
Astros 8, Tigers 2 — At Houston: Chas McCormick, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña all homered and combined for six RBIs to help Houston snap a three-game skid.
Blue Jays 3, Royals 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Alek Manoah struck out five in seven innings of one-hit ball and Vlad Guerrero hit a two-run homer.
