Orioles Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele, making his first start after coming off the injured list, delivers Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. The Cubs won, 3-2, to extend their winning streak to five games.

 Erin Hooley The Associated Press

Justin Steele pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Baltimore Orioles, 3-2, on Saturday at Wrigley Field for their season-high fifth straight win.

Steele allowed five hits, struck out four and walked one in his first start since May 31. The left-hander had been sidelined by a strained forearm.