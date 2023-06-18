Justin Steele pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Baltimore Orioles, 3-2, on Saturday at Wrigley Field for their season-high fifth straight win.
Steele allowed five hits, struck out four and walked one in his first start since May 31. The left-hander had been sidelined by a strained forearm.
After collecting 38 runs and 51 hits in the first four games of the win streak, Chicago managed just four hits against Kyle Gibson (8-4) and two relievers. But Mike Tauchman delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fifth, and the Cubs held on.
After Steele (7-2) departed, Julian Merryweather got three outs and Mark Leiter Jr. worked two innings. Adbert Alzolay then closed it out for his fourth save.
Baltimore put runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but Anthony Santander struck out looking and Gunnar Henderson bounced to second. Ryan O’Hearn flied out to the wall in center for the final out of the eighth.
Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, and Austin Hays had two of the team’s seven hits. Gibson struck out seven and walked two in six innings.
Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third. With two out and runners on first and second, Nico Hoerner lined a two-run double into the gap in left-center for the team’s first hit of the game.
Phillies 3, Athletics 2 (12 innings) — At Oakland, Calif.: Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead single in the 12th and the Philadelphia earned its fifth straight win. Bryson Stott hit a tying single in the sixth and go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, only for the A’s to tie it in the bottom half.
Reds 10, Astros 3 — At Houston: Jonathan India hit a two-run homer and Will Benson had three hits and two RBIs to power surging Cincinnati. The victory extended the Reds’ winning streak to seven games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 4, Mariners 3 (11 innings) — At Seattle: Zach Remillard’s base hit in the ninth inning scored the tying run, his RBI single with two outs in the 11th gave Chicago the lead, and the White Sox rallied to win in Seattle. Remillard made his major league debut, but wasn’t in the lineup for Chicago until Tim Anderson left in the fourth inning with a sore shoulder. Remillard made his first game memorable with the two biggest hits to help the White Sox win for the second time in seven games.
Twins 2, Tigers 0 — At Minneapolis: Minnesota’s bullpen teamed up for a three-hitter. Alex Kirilloff delivered an RBI single in a breakthrough fifth inning against Tigers starter Joey Wentz. José De León started with two perfect innings for the Twins.
Rangers 4, Blue Jays 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Josh Jung and Jonah Heim hit back-to-back homers, and Adolis García had his MLB-leading 10th outfield assist among three defensive gems for Texas. Corey Seager also homered, his 10th on a solo shot in the seventh.
Royals 10, Angels 9 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Samad Taylor hit a walk-off single in his MLB debut and Kansas City snapped a 10-game losing streak. Aroldis Chapman earned the win in relief.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 5, Pirates 0 — At Milwaukee: Wade Miley pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered for the second straight game to lead Milwaukee. The victory pushed Milwaukee 1 1/2 games ahead of Pittsburgh atop the NL Central standings.
Marlins 5, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Braxton Garrett pitched six strong innings, and Bryan De La Cruz had a two-run single for Miami. Joey Wendle had two hits for Miami, which has won three straight and is nine games over .500 for the first time since July 31, 2016.
Braves 10, Rockies 2 — At Atlanta: Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam and homer-happy Atlanta won its fifth straight game. Ozzie Albies, Eddie Rosario and Orlando Arcia also went deep as the National League-leading Braves moved a season-high 19 games over .500.
Cardinals 5, Mets 3 — At New York: Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning for his 198th win, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and St. Louis snapped a six-game losing streak. Jordan Walker also went deep for the Cardinals, who began the day with the worst record in the National League.