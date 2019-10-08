WASHINGTON — Jay Gruden was fired as head coach of the Washington Redskins on Monday after an 0-5 start to the sixth season of a tenure that featured only one playoff appearance.
The Redskins have gone 35-49-1 overall under Gruden, whose brother, Jon, coaches the Oakland Raiders.
The team said offensive line coach Bill Callahan would replace Gruden on an interim basis. Callahan has been coach of the Raiders in the NFL and of Nebraska in college football.
Owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen informed Gruden he was out early Monday, a day after a 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots.
In the statement announcing the moves, the Redskins said: “Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility. Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond.”
After the home loss to New England, Gruden was asked if he knew where he stood with the Redskins.
“Nobody’s told me anything, and I don’t have a concern. I’ll just wait and see,” Gruden said. “(If) my key works on Monday, keep working.”
Gruden initially was hired by Washington in the hopes that he could help Robert Griffin III develop into a star quarterback, but that forced partnership quickly soured.
Gruden’s teams finished with winning records just twice — 9-7 in 2015, then 8-7-1 in 2016 — and he took the Redskins to one playoff game, a loss. The team went 7-9 in each of the past two seasons, leading to speculation about whether he would be back.
Titans release Santos after 4 missed FGs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have released kicker Cairo Santos a day after he missed three field goals and had a fourth blocked.
The Titans announced the move Monday.
Santos missed field goals from 50, 36 and 53 yards with a 36-yarder blocked by Darryl Johnson in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Santos apologized at his locker after the game with the native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, saying he’d never had a day like that anywhere.
Santos had been signed Sept. 4 when they put veteran Ryan Succop on injured reserve, a move designed to let Succop gain strength after having surgery this offseason on his kicking leg.
Succop remains three weeks away from being eligible to be activated off injured reserve.
Judge chosen to re-sentence Sandusky
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new judge is in place to handle the child sexual abuse resentencing hearing for former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday issued an order appointing Judge Maureen Skerda to take over the case. The previous jurist, Judge John Foradora of Jefferson County, recused himself last month.
A prosecutor and Sandusky’s defense lawyer agreed in a court document that Foradora needed to step aside because of what they called an action in August by the attorney general’s office that was “separate, distinct and wholly unrelated” to the Sandusky case.
The 75-year-old Sandusky’s serving a 45-count conviction, but an appeals court ruled in February that mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.
FSU coach says Hornibrook to see playing time
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Coach Willie Taggart said James Blackman will start for Florida State against Clemson.
But Taggart also said Monday that there is a game plan for using Alex Hornibrook, who guided the Seminoles to wins over Louisville and North Carolina State after Blackman suffered an injury.
Taggart said both quarterbacks understand the offense. The coach says his staff really likes “what they both have done for us, and hoping they continue to do a great job for us.”
Taggart said that Blackman has practiced consistently during the bye week. He suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Florida State’s win over Louisville on Sept. 21.
Hornibrook, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, has completed 44 of 60 (73.3 percent of his passes) for 571 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
SOCCER
Juco soccer goalie arrested after fatal hit-and-run
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 20-year-old suspect arrested in a hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man at South Lake Tahoe is the starting goalkeeper for the men’s soccer team at Lake Tahoe Community College.
College President Jeff DeFranco said in a statement Monday that Marlon Cruz is a full-time student at the school and a sophomore member of its soccer team. The team’s web site says he’s from Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Police say a man in his 70s was walking across Lake Tahoe Boulevard at about 8 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a car that fled the scene. They say Cruz went to the South Lake Tahoe police station at about 12:30 a.m. Monday and told officers he may have been involved in an accident.
DeFranco said school officials want to express their deep condolences to the victim’s loved ones. He said that while they don’t fully know the circumstances involved, leaving the scene of an accident is never the right decision.
He said they are relieved that Cruz decided to turn himself in.
BASKETBALL
Lowry, Raptors agree on extension
Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have agreed on a $31 million, one-year extension that could keep him with the NBA champions through the 2020-21 season.
Agent Mark Bartelstein on Monday confirmed the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN. Lowry and the Raptors had been talking for some time about this, so the extension was not unexpected.
The star guard was entering the final year of a $100 million, three-year deal. But now he’ll bypass free agency next summer, and the short-term deal helps the Raptors keep the flexibility many teams will want going into what’s likely to be a massive free-agent summer of 2021.