Sam Huntington (East Dubuque) — Huntington struck out 16 in a 6-2 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference win over River Ridge/Scales Mound on Thursday. He also went 3-fot-4 with two solo home runs. He is batting .333 with 18 hits, two, two homers and a team-high 16 RBIs.
Preston Noethe (Lancaster) — At the Cuba City Christopher Becker Invitational, the senior won the high jump at 5-10, won the Long Jump at 20-5.5 jump, won the triple jump at 41-5 jand anchored the winning 4x100 relay, which also included Isaac Oyen, Hayden Wagner and Logan Smith. Noethe accounted for 32.5 of Lancaster’s 124 points in the meet.
Nate Offerman (Dyersville Beckman) — The sophomore shot a 79 to finish fourth overall in an Iowa Class 2A state golf qualifying meet last week at Gates Park in Waterloo, Iowa. He also led the Trailblazers to a runner-up team finish and a berth in this week’s state meet in Fort Dodge.
