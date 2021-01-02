Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will miss the rest of the season after the three-time Pro Bowl selection injured his knee in practice Thursday.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the severity of the injury Friday. The injury comes six weeks after the standout left tackle agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus.
“It’s just one of those unfortunate, freak things that happens sometimes in practice,” LaFleur said. “It was certainly nobody’s fault. It was a freaky deal, and you know, it’s tough to replace a guy of his caliber. I mean, you’re talking about a premier left tackle in this league.”
The injury was first reported by NFL Network.
Bakhtiari played a major role in helping the Packers (12-3) win a second straight NFC North title and and score a league-leading 31.6 points per game. The 2013 fourth-round pick from Colorado was one of seven Packers selected to the Pro Bowl last week. He was a second-team Associated Press All-Pro pick last year.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he was “still kind of in the grieving process” after learning Bakhtiari wouldn’t return this season.
Bakhtiari missed three games earlier this season with broken ribs. His injury will force Green Bay to shuffle its offensive line once again as it heads to Chicago (8-7) in a game with major implications for both teams.
Green Bay can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs plus a first-round bye if it beats or ties the Bears, or if San Francisco (6-9) beats or ties Seattle (11-4). Chicago can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have placed running back Alvin Kamara, who leads the club in both yards rushing and receiving, on their COVID-19 reserve list.The move means Kamara is unavailable for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Carolina and also could miss the Saints’ first playoff game if New Orleans is unable to move up to the NFC’s top seed.
DETROIT — Matthew Stafford is questionable for Detroit’s season finale against Minnesota on Sunday.
Stafford has been dealing with ankle, thumb and rib injuries and didn’t play much in last weekend’s loss to Tampa Bay. Interim coach Darrell Bevell said backup quarterback Chase Daniel would start if Stafford can’t play.
COSTA MESA, Calif — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without six starters for Sunday’s season finale at Kansas City.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tight end Hunter Henry will miss his second straight game as he remains on the COVID-19 list.
Defensive end Joey Bosa is out for the second straight week due to a concussion and shin injury. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (hamstring) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (foot) have also been ruled out.
PROVO, Utah — BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is entering the NFL draft. Wilson announced the decision Friday on Twitter. Wilson passed for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with three interceptions this season as a junior to help the Cougars finish 11-1. He capped his BYU career with a victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.
In three seasons at BYU, Wilson passed for 7,652 yards with 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
LOS ANGELES — Southern California defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu and cornerback Olaijah Griffin are headed to the NFL draft. The two key defensive starters for the 21st-ranked Trojans announced their intentions Friday.
USC already had lost All-America safety Talanoa Hufanga and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who declared their plans last month.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen fired secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray, according to a person familiar with the situation. The 10th-ranked Gators (8-4) allowed 30.8 points a game in 2020, their most since giving up 41.2 over six games in 1917, and the secondary was a significant part of the problem.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — The NBA fined three players a total of $85,000 on Friday for their roles in a dustup during a game between Charlotte and Dallas. The Mavericks’ James Johnson was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.
NEW YORK — Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a game official Thursday night in the Jazz’s 106-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.The incident occurred early in the second quarter.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe has left the team for personal reasons and with no plans to return this season. His absence is a blow to the ninth-ranked Mountaineers heading into the heart of the Big 12 schedule. Coach Bob Huggins didn’t specify why Tshiebwe left or why he felt the move wasn’t unexpected.
HOCKEY
EDMONTON, Alberta — Boston College’s Spencer Knight made 27 saves and the United States opened the first and second periods with two-goal bursts to beat Sweden, 4-0, on Thursday night and win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.
The United States will face Slovakia — the fourth-place finisher in Group A — in the quarterfinals Saturday.
After opening with a 5-3 loss to Russia, the United States has reeled off a team-record three straight shutouts, beating Austria 11-0 and the Czech Republic 7-0 to set up the showdown with Sweden for the top spot in the group.
In the other quarterfinals, defending champion Canada will play the Czech Republic, Sweden will face Finland, and Russia will play Germany.