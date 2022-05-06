MILWAUKEE — Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss at least two more games in the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics as he recovers from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
Middleton hasn’t played since injuring his knee in Game 2 of the Bucks’ five-game, first-round victory win over the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks and Celtics are tied, 1-1, heading into Game 3 on Saturday in Milwaukee.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged after practice Thursday that Middleton wouldn’t play either of the next two games, but was upbeat about the three-time All-Star’s long-term prognosis.
Budenholzer also said reserve guard George Hill is “getting close” and participated in most of Thursday’s practice. Hill hasn’t played at all in the postseason due to an abdominal strain.
Grizzlies’ Adams clears protocols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis center Steven Adams has cleared the health and safety protocols and should be available for Game 3 of the Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
Coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t say Adams will play Saturday night in San Francisco. Jenkins said they will make a decision after seeing how Adams handles today.
Memphis’ Brooks suspended for flagrant foul
SAN FRANCISCO — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals.
The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece.
Simmons undergoes successful back surgery
Ben Simmons underwent what was determined to be a successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets are hoping that he is fully recovered before the start of training camp this fall.
Simmons will need about three weeks for an “initial recovery period,” the Nets said, before he can start his rehabilitation program. The procedure Simmons had was called a microdiscectomy, in which a small fragment of a herniated disc is removed to relieve pressure on the spinal column.
Training camp will start in late September.
BASEBALL
White Sox place Vaughn on 10-day IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a bruised right hand.
Vaughn has not played since he was struck by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels right-hander Mike Mayers on Friday. He is batting .283 with four home runs and a team-leading 12 RBIs in 16 games. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, Vaughn hit .235 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs as a rookie last season.
The White Sox also recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte.
Twins’ Baldelli, 2 others test positive
BALTIMORE — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez are out for Thursday night’s game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19.
A team spokesman said Baldelli, Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy tested positive Thursday. Bundy pitched Wednesday.
Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins, who have won 11 of their last 13 games but are coming off a 9-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night.
Tingler managed the San Diego Padres last year.
FOOTBALL
Chargers add veteran LB Van Noy
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers added another veteran to their defense, signing outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
Van Noy will be going into his ninth season. He had 66 tackles for the New England Patriots last season and was second on the team with five sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Van Noy was released by the Patriots in March.
Rangers beat Penguins, even series at 1-1
NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-2, in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the best-of-seven first-round series.
Game 3 is Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
Panthers rout Capitals to knot series at 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals, 5-1, on Thursday night to even the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.
The series now shifts to Washington, with Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday night.