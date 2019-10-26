Zach LaVine scored 37 points and rookie Coby White had 21 of his 25 points in the second half as the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 110-102, on Friday night in Memphis, Tenn.
LaVine was 13 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in leading the Bulls to their first win of the season, after a loss at Charlotte on Wednesday.
But it was White, the seventh pick in last summer’s NBA Draft, who helped spur the second-half rally to erase a Memphis lead that reached 14 in the first half. The North Carolina product’s 21 second-half points included 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 from outside the arc.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke had 14 points, missing only two of nine shots. Grizziles rookie Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas added 10 points apiece. Valanciunas grabbed 13 rebounds.
Timberwolves 121, Hornets 99 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and Minnesota remained unbeaten with a win over Charlotte.
Celtics 112, Raptors 106 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown had 25 points, including a key 3-pointer in the closing minutes, to help Boston hold off Toronto.
Nets 113, Knicks 109 — At New York: Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 21 seconds left after the Knicks had taken a late lead, and Brooklyn held on for a victory in the first meeting this season between New York’s teams.
Wizards 97, Thunder 85 — At Oklahoma City: Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help Washington beat Oklahoma City.
Mavericks 123, Pelicans 116 — At New Orleans: Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 25 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis finished with 24 points, and Dallas outlasted New Orleans.