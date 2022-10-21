Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
IOWA
Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque Senior 14
West Delaware 35, Charles City 0
Dubuque Wahlert 62, West Liberty 0
Dike-New Hartford 48, Cascade 14
Alburnett 38, Bellevue 27
Columbus Junction 62, Maquoketa Valley 14
Clayton Ridge 26, North Cedar 20, OT
Mason City at Western Dubuque (late)
ILLINOIS
Galena 67, West Carroll 0
Durand/Pecatonica 41, Stockton 12
River Ridge at Orangeville (today)
WISCONSIN
Darlington 20, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 7
Potosi/Cassville 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Lodi 42, Platteville 0
Lancaster 32, Waterloo 6
New Glarus/Monticello 33, Southwestern/East Dubuque 14
