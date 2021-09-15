NEW YORK — The Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.
The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The purpose of the news conference is to announce that Seattle will be the site of the 2023 All-Star Game, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced.
Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark, then known as Safeco Field, opened in 1999 and was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001, part of a streak of 12 AL wins around the 7-7 tie in 2002. The game marked the final All-Star appearances of Cal Ripken Jr., who homered, and of Tony Gwynn.
The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome and was won 7-6 by the NL.
Royals evaluating stadium options
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a decade left on their lease at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals are evaluating their options and owner John Sherman said Tuesday one of those could be a new downtown ballpark.
The Royals are tied to the 53-year-old stadium, named after founder Ewing Kauffman, until 2031 under terms of a public-private partnership 15 years ago that helped to fund $250 million in renovations to the quaint but aging ballpark.
But the club must make a decision in the next couple of years to press on with more renovations at Truman Sports Complex, which is also home to Arrowhead Stadium and the Kansas City Chiefs, or look elsewhere. The design and construction for a new stadium typically takes up to five years, and securing the necessary funding can sometimes take just as long.
FOOTBALL
Bills to require fans to prove vaccination
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills joined the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the only NFL teams to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all fans over the age of 12.
The rules will be the same for Buffalo Sabres games at the KeyBank Center when the NHL season gets under way next month.
49ers’ Mostert to miss rest of season
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee after getting injured in the season opener. Coach Kyle Shanahan had said Mostert was expected to miss eight weeks because of chipped cartilage in his knee, but Mostert announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will miss the rest of the season.
Broncos place Jeudy, Darby on IR
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos were stacked at two positions to begin the season — wide receiver and cornerback — and that depth is already being tested.
The Broncos (1-0) placed Jerry Jeudy (high right ankle sprain) on injured reserve Tuesday along with free agent acquisition Ronald Darby, who pulled a hamstring in Denver’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
Jeudy had six catches for 72 yards before getting hurt in the opener. He’s expected to miss about six weeks.
Source: 6 Saints coaches have COVID-19
Six unidentified members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, a player and a nutritionist have tested positive for COVID-19, two people familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL had not made a public statement about the matter. The names of those who tested positive were not expected to be released in the short term because of federal medical privacy laws.
GOLF
Cantlay named PGA player of year
Patrick Cantlay closed out another victory, this time without hitting a shot. Cantlay was voted PGA Tour player of the year by his peers, capturing the Jack Nicklaus Award that could be seen as a referendum on how players value winning the FedEx Cup.
His solid year became so much more over the final two weeks of the season when Cantlay won a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship over Bryson DeChambeau and then captured the FedEx Cup with a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm in the Tour Championship.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR shifts exhibition to L.A. Coliseum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.
The 2022 race will be held Feb. 6, one week before the Super Bowl and two weeks before the Daytona 500. The race will be inside the stadium on a temporary, quarter-mile, asphalt track. The historic Coliseum is home of the University of Southern California football team and seats 77,500.