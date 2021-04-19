Freddie Freeman crushed one of Atlanta’s four homers in the first inning against Kyle Hendricks, leading the Braves to a potentially costly 13-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night at Wrigley Field.
Travis d’Arnaud, Ehire Adrianza and Guillermo Heredia also connected during Atlanta’s fast start, and Heredia added his first career grand slam in the sixth for his first multihomer game.
But the Braves’ offensive performance was overshadowed by the status of Ronald Acuña Jr. after he departed in the fourth due to pain in his lower abdominal muscles.
The loss of Acuña for any significant chunk of time would be a tough blow for Atlanta, which has been hit hard by injuries early in the season. The dynamic outfielder began the day with a .433 batting average, seven homers, 16 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Heredia finished with a career-high six RBIs, and d’Arnaud drove in three runs. Bryse Wilson (1-0) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first appearance of the season.
Anthony Rizzo hit two solo drives for Chicago, which lost for the sixth time in eight games. It was Rizzo’s first multihomer game since Aug. 29 at Cincinnati and No. 19 for his career.
Padres 5, Dodgers 2 — At San Diego: Eric Hosmer delivered the tying and go-ahead RBIs in the seventh and eighth innings, helping San Diego beat Los Angeles to avoid a sweep in the first series of the year between the NL West rivals.
Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 — At Philadelphia: Aaron Nola struck out 10 and threw a two-hitter for his first nine-inning shutout in the majors, leading Philadelphia past St. Louis. Bryce Harper homered and had three hits for the Phillies. His 111.8 mph shot off righty John Gant (0-1) went 425 feet.
Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Madison Bumgarner had his best outing of the season, allowing a run over five innings as Arizona beat Washington. Bumgarner (1-2) gave up just two hits and dropped his ERA from 11.20 to 8.68 through four starts. He struck out five and walked one, helping Arizona split the four-game series.
Giants 1, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Alex Wood pitched five innings in his season debut and four relievers completed a three-hitter as San Francisco scored an unearned run to beat Miami and avert a series sweep.
Mets 2, Rockies 1 — At Denver: Marcus Stroman pitched eight innings of one-run ball and made a dazzling defensive play, catcher James McCann threw out Trevor Story attempting to steal second for the final out and New York beat Colorado.
Pirates 6, Brewers 5 (10 innings) — At Milwuakee: Colin Moran hit an early three-run homer, then had an RBI double in the 10th inning that sent Pittsburgh past Milwaukee. The Pirates withstood a two-homer performance from Milwaukee’s Daniel Vogelbach to win the deciding game of this series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 4, Yankees 2 — At New York: The last-place New York Yankees lost their fifth straight game as Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a tiebreaking double off Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning. Four pitchers combined on the Rays’ second three-hitter of a series in which New York managed 11 hits in all.
Royals 2, Blue Jays 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Salvador Perez tapped his bat twice on the plate to make sure it wasn’t cracked, then sent the next pitch he saw from reliever T.J. Zeuch into the left-field fountains, breaking open a scoreless game and sending Kansas City past Toronto.
Rangers 1, Orioles 0 (10 innings) — At Arlington, Texas: Nate Lowe singled with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning, giving Texas the win over Baltimore after a pitcher’s duel between a pair of opening day starters.
Athletics 3, Tigers 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Matt Olson scored from second base on a fielding error by Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying Oakland past Detroit for its eighth straight win.
Mariners 7, Astros 2 — At Seattle: Ty France hit a two-run home run and six Seattle pitchers combined on a one-hitter against depleted Houston.
INTERLEAGUE
Indians 6, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: Shane Bieber kept up his record strikeout run, fanning 13 and pitching Cleveland past Cincinnati. Bieber (2-1) become the first pitcher in big league history to begin a season with four straight starts with at least 10 strikeouts.