Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers, 2-0, in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday night.
The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a third-inning walk to Charlie Culberson of throwing a perfect game.
Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969.
Kluber (4-2) struck out 10 and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. He was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers.
Right fielder Tyler Wade made a running catch of pinch-hitter David Dahl’s flyball for the second out in the ninth inning before Willie Calhoun’s game-ending groundout to second baseman DJ LeMahieu.
It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history.
White Sox 2, Twins 1 — At Minneapolis: Lucas Giolito gave up two hits over eight innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts to lead Chicago. Giolito (3-4) threw 111 pitches in his longest start of the year, another stride forward after a rough first month. The third-inning fastball that Nelson Cruz hit to center for his 10th home run accounted for Minnesota’s only runner past second base. Cruz also singled in the first.
Leury García hit a leadoff double against Matt Shoemaker (2-5) in the fifth inning and scored the tying run on an infield single by Adam Eaton. Then García gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI single in the sixth, zapping whatever spark the Twins were seeking from their 5-4 comeback win on Tuesday.
Rays 9, Orioles 7 — At Baltimore: Randy Arozarena hit two home runs, stole another with his glove and knocked in four runs, Ji-Man Choi drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from a five-run deficit to win.
Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 3 — At Dunedin, Fla.: Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and J.D. Martinez followed with a solo shot during Boston’s five-run first inning. Enrique Hernandez and Christian Vazquez later went deep for the Red Sox.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Giants 4, Reds 0 — At Cincinnati: Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, and Buster Posey drove in three runs with a double to lead San Francisco. Gausman (4-0) didn’t allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart led off the fifth with a double, and Cincinnati managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers.
Padres 3, Rockies 0 — At San Diego: Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4-for-4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and San Diego completed a three-game sweep.
Marlins 3, Phillies 1 — At Philadelphia: Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings and led Miami past Philadelphia. Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in runs for the Marlins, who won for just the second time in five games.
Braves 5, Mets 4 — At Atlanta: Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Atlanta beat New York after blowing an early two-run lead. Acuña drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes (1-1) to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer. The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series.