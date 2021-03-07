Joseph Yesufu knifed down the lane, splitting two defenders, and kissed the winning basket off the glass with 2.5 seconds remaining as Drake defeated Missouri State, 71-69, in St. Louis on Saturday in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Yesufu scored 25 points and Tremell Murphy added 20 for the second-seeded Bulldogs (25-3), who advanced to today’s tournament championship against top-seeded and No. 20-ranked Loyola-Chicago.
Yesufu hit 8 of 10 foul shots. Murphy also had seven rebounds. Darnell Brodie added 10 rebounds for Drake, and Garrett Sturtz had nine.
No. 17 Oklahoma State 85, No. 6 West Virginia 80 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Sophomore Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points to lead Oklahoma State to a victory over West Virginia in its regular-season finale.
No. 8 Alabama 89, Georgia 79 — At Athens, Ga.: Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half that gave Alabama the leadas the SEC champion Crimson Tide beat Georgia.
Providence 54, No. 10 Villanova 52 — At Providence, R.I.: David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left and Providence held on after blowing a 20-point lead to beat Villanova.
Notre Dame 83, No. 11 Florida State 73 — At South Bend, Ind.: Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points to lead five Notre Dame players in double figures as the Fighting Irish upset Florida State.
No. 12 Arkansas 87, Texas A&M 80 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and Arkansas beat Texas A&M to match the program’s longest SEC winning streak at 11 games.
No. 14 Creighton 93, Butler 73 — At Omaha, Neb.: Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and Creighton closed a difficult week off the court with a victory over Butler.
No. 22 Loyola Chicago 65, Indiana State 49 — At St. Louis: Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Loyola Chicago beat Indiana State to advance to today’s MVC tournament final.
No. 21 Virginia 68, Louisville 58 — At Louisville, Ky.: Sam Hauser scored 24 points, Trey Murphy III added 17 and Virginia beat Louisville to win the ACC regular-season championship.
No. 23 Purdue 67, Indiana 58 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as Purdue beat Indiana for its ninth straight win in the in-state rivalry.
WOMEN
Iowa 83, Nebraska 75 — At Iowa City: Caitlin Clark had 35 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Iowa rallied past Nebraska.
Northern Iowa 64, Southern Illinois 41 — At Carbondale, Ill.: Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs had 14 points and four rebounds in her final regular-season game as Northern Iowa routed Southern Illinois.
Drake 71, Valparaiso 66 — At Des Moines: Maggie Bair had 17 points and 15 rebounds, Maddie Monahan added 17 points, and Drake won for the eighth time in 10 games.