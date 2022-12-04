Michael Pratt accounted for 442 total yards and five touchdowns, Tyjae Spears highlighted his 199 yards rushing with a 60-yard score and No. 18 Tulane beat No. 22 Central Florida, 45-28, in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday night in New Orleans.
The victory virtually assured Tulane (11-2) would play in the Cotton Bowl — its first major New Year’s Day bowl since the 1939 season — only one season after going 2-10. Jubilant fans stormed field as the game ended, capping a campaign that would have been hard to conceive of a year ago with an equally unthinkable celebratory scene.
Pratt passed for a career-high 394 yards, including touchdowns of 73 yards to Duece Watts, 60 and 10 yards to Shae Wyatt and 43 yards to Lawrence Keys. Pratt also ran for a pivotal 18-yard touchdown with 4:04 left.
The Green Wave avenged a 38-31 regular-season loss to UCF (9-4) on the same field three weeks ago.
Fresno State 28, Boise State 16 — At Boise, Idaho: Jake Haener threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, Nikko Remigio returned a punt 70 yards for a score, and Fresno State defeated Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 26 — At Troy, Ala.: Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead Troy to a victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Toledo 17, Ohio 7 — At Detroit: Dequan Finn passed for a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries as Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio in the league championship game.
Jackson State 43, Southern 24 — At Jackson, Miss.: Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship game that was possibly Deion Sanders’ final game as Tigers coach.
No. 12 Utah 47, No. 4 Southern California 24 — At Las Vegas: Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past Southern California on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship and put USC’s College Football Playoff hopes in doubt.
