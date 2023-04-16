MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s long wait for the start of the playoffs gave Khris Middleton and other notable Bucks an opportunity to recover from late-season injuries.

The top-seeded Bucks hope it also didn’t create a rust factor that could cause them to fall behind the Miami Heat early in their Eastern Conference first-round series starting today.

