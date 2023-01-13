Michigan Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Kris Murray drives to the basket past Michigan center Hunter Dickinson during the second half Thursday in Iowa City. Murray scored 27 points as the Hawkeyes won, 93-84, in overtime.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

IOWA CITY — Payton Sandfort scored Iowa’s final seven points in regulation to tie it, then got off to a fast start with five of his team’s first six points in overtime as the Hawkeyes knocked off Michigan, 93-84, on Thursday night.

Iowa trailed, 77-70, with 2:18 left in regulation. Sandfort hit from 3 to get within 77-75 and he added a catch-and-shoot 3 from the top of the key over the outstretched arms of Kobe Bufkin, drawing the foul and adding a free throw for a four-point play to tie the game at 79-79 with 20 seconds left.

