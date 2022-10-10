Tom Kim closed with a 5-under 67 and completed a bogey-free week in Las Vegas to win the Shriners Children’s Open when Patrick Cantlay fell apart on the final hole Sunday.
Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21. The 20-year-old South Korean won the Wyndham Championship in August to earn a tour card and he’s been soaring ever since.
But he needed some help from Cantlay, who could have gone to No. 2 in the world with a win at the TPC Summerlin.
They traded birdies along the back nine and came to the par-4 18th hole tied for the lead when it all fell apart for Cantlay. He was first to play and hooked a 3-wood left of the fairway into a desert bush in a ravine.
Kim belted driver into the fairway and by the time he finally played his second shot to the green, Cantlay was lying four in the bottom of the pond.
Cantlay tried blasting out of the bush to no avail. He took a penalty drop. He then hit out of the desert sand and into the pond. Cantlay finished with a 35-foot putt for triple bogey for a 69 that gave him a share of second with Matthew NeSmith (66).
Kim moved to No. 15 in the world and became the highest-ranked Asian player, moving ahead of Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.
Rahm wins on Euro Tour — At Madrid: Jon Rahm closed with a 9-under 62 and won the Spanish Open for the third time to match the record set by Seve Ballesteros.
Rahm raised his putter and gave a hard fist pump after making his second straight birdie to close out a dominant final round that gave him a six-shot victory at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
He finished at 25-under 259, breaking his own tournament record from 2019 by three shots. Matthieu Pavon of France was second after a 6-under 65.
Ewart Shadoff takes LPGA event — At Camarillo, Calif.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. She ended up winning by one over former U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, who closed with a 66.
Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV tourney — Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed. Lopez-Chacarra had a 54-hole score of 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.
Reed shot a closing 67 while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) were tied for third, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.
Stricker wins by 2 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection until the final hole, and by then it didn’t matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends, his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year.
He finished at 14-under 202 in winning for the third time in his last four spots. Harrison Frazar closed with a 65 to finish alone in second.
