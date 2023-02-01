Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets, 124-115, on Tuesday night in Milwaukee to win their fifth straight and avenge one of their most embarrassing losses of the season.
,The Bucks withstood a triple-double from Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
,Charlotte (16-36) entered the night with the fourth-worst record in the NBA, but the Hornets won 138-109 at Milwaukee on Jan. 6 to hand the Bucks their second-most lopsided loss of the season. The Hornets had 51 points in the opening period that night — matching the NBA record for a first quarter — and limited Antetokounmpo to nine points.
Clippers 108, Bulls 103 — At Chicago: Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to lead Los Angeles. Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bulls, who dropped the first of a four-game homestand. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and Zach LaVine finished with 18 points and 14 boards.
Lakers 129, Knicks 123 — At New York: LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA’s career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden. James had 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, with the points giving him 38,299 for his career. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leader with 38,387.
Heat 100, Cavaliers 97 — At Cleveland: Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Miami showed its experience down the stretch. Caleb Martin also scored 18 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds for the Heat, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the fifth-place Cavs in the Eastern Conference standings. Butler, who has been slowed by injuries much of the season, split a pair of free throws, giving Cleveland a chance to tie, but All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.
