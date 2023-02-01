Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets, 124-115, on Tuesday night in Milwaukee to win their fifth straight and avenge one of their most embarrassing losses of the season.

,The Bucks withstood a triple-double from Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

