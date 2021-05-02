IOWA CITY — Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon are co-winners of the Chris Street Award for the 2021 University of Iowa men’s basketball season. The duo garnered recognition at the team’s award ceremony held Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Chris Street Award is presented annually to a Hawkeye player, or players, who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm, and intensity of Chris Street. Street was an Iowa basketball player who died in an auto accident in 1993, midway through his junior year.
Garza and Bohannon become the third and fourth players to earn the program’s most distinguished honor multiple times since 1993.
Garza was the most dominant player in men’s college basketball, sweeping the major postseason awards (Wooden, Naismith, Associated Press, Oscar Robertson, NABC, Lute Olson, Sporting News) to become the program’s first consensus national player of the year. Iowa’s first two-time unanimous consensus first-team All-American led the country in total points (747), player efficiency rating (35.84), 30-point games (8), field goals made (281), and 20-point games (22).
Bohannon averaged 10.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds directing and stretching Iowa’s potent offensive attack, which led the Big Ten and ranked fifth nationally. An honorable mention all-conference selection, Bohannon ranked first in the Big Ten in 3-point accuracy (.390), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.07) and 3-pointers made per game (2.58), and fifth in assists per game (4.4). His 80 3-pointers in 2021 are fourth most and his 135 assists are ninth most by a senior in program history.
Iowa All-American Chuck Darling passes away
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa All-American Chuck Darling has passed away at the age of 91 in Colorado.
Darling was a two-sport star for the Hawkeyes, earning three letters in basketball (1950-52) and two in track (1950-51). Born in Denison, Iowa, Darling is one of three players in program annals to be a consensus first-team All-American, earning the distinction as a senior in 1952. A two-time all-conference selection, Darling led the Hawkeyes to second (1952) and third place (1951) Big Ten finishes as an upperclassman.
Darling led the team to 19 wins his senior season, the most single season victories by an Iowa team at that time. His 25.5 points per game average is the third highest scoring average in program history behind John Johnson (27.9 ppg in 1970) and Fred Brown (27.6 ppg in 1971).
UConn star Bueckers has surgery on ankle
HARTFORD, Conn. — National player of the year winner Paige Bueckers has undergone a successful surgery on her right ankle to repair an osteochondral defect, UConn announced Saturday.
Bueckers is expected to be ready for preseason September. Bueckers injured her right ankle in the fourth quarter of UConn’s late Jan. game at Tennessee before returning to hit the win-sealing 3-point shot.
Ball returns, leads Hornets past Pistons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball returned from a 21-game absence with 11 points, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 107-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
A leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Ball had surgery to repair a broken wrist sustained on March 20. The point guard played 28 minutes and added eight rebounds and seven assists, including a nifty underhand pass from his own backcourt to Miles Bridges.
Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock to help stave off Detroit’s final rally late in the fourth quarter.
TENNIS
Barty and Swiatek set up first-time clash
MADRID — Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek, the two most recent champions of the French Open, will meet in the last 16 of the Madrid Open.
They won their second-round matches on Saturday to set up the first-time meeting. Barty won the French Open in 2019, and Swiatek last year in Barty’s absence.
The top-ranked Barty needed three sets to beat 80th-ranked Tamara Zidansek. Barty struggled with her first serves, but she compensated by striking nine aces and saved nine break points to outlast Zidansek, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. Swiatek brushed aside Laura Siegemund, 6-3, 6-3, for the Pole’s ninth win in a row on clay.
GOLF
China’s Xiyu has 1-stroke lead in Singapore
SINGAPORE — China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club.
Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.