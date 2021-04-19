Tessa Berning (Dubuque Wahlert) — The Wahlert junior posted the top long jump performance in Iowa Class 3A when she went 17 feet, 8.5 inches during a meet on Tuesday night at Dalzell Field in Dubuque. Her performance ranks third in the state, regardless of class.
Audrey Biermann (Western Dubuque) — The Western Dubuque junior is a Drake Relays qualifier in the 100 meters, 400 meters and multiple relays. She recently broke the school records in the 200 and 400. Biermann is ranked in the top five for all classes in Iowa in the 100, 200 and 400.
Matt Kruse (Dubuque Senior) — The junior currently owns the second-fastest 400 hurdles time in the state of Iowa, regardless of class. His 54.41 is the fastest in Class 4A and trails only the 54.23 of Boone senior Tegan Bock, who clocked a 54.23. He is also ranked fourth, regardless of class, in the 400 meters with a 49.59.
