Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins, 2-0, Wednesday night in Miami.
Arenado, who had struck out in his first three at-bats, launched a fastball from Miami reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) over the wall in left-center for his fifth home run. Tyler O’Neill reached on a one-out walk before Arenado’s blast.
Genesis Cabrera (1-0) pitched the bottom of the eighth and Giovanny Gallegos worked around a single and walk in the ninth for his third save.
St. Louis has beaten Miami in nine straight games. The Cardinals will try for their third consecutive three-game sweep against the Marlins today.
Starters Sandy Alcantara of Miami and Miles Mikolas of St. Louis combined to throw 13 scoreless innings in their outings. Alcantara pitched eight innings and allowed four hits, with six strikeouts and one walk. Mikolas matched Alcantara through the first five innings before he was lifted after allowing Garrett Cooper’s leadoff single in the sixth. Mikolas scattered four hits, struck out five and hit a batter.
Brewers 4, Pirates 2 — At Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning steak to four. Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries. Tellez hit a go-ahead homer in the second off Mitch Keller (0-3).
Dodgers 5, Braves 1 — At Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin tossed six shutout innings, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first and Los Angeles beat Atlanta to take two of three from the defending World Series champions.
Padres 6, Reds 0 — At San Diego: Left fielder Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati lost its ninth straight for its longest skid in five years.
Phillies 9, Rockies 6 — At Denver: Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning as Philadelphia stopoed a three-game losing streak.
Diamondbacks 11, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Rookie Seth Beer had three hits and three RBIs, and Daulton Varsho added a two-run homer to lead Arizona. The Diamondbacks had a total of 22 runs through 11 games entering Wednesday.
Giants 5, Mets 2 — At New York: Brandon Belt homered on his 34th birthday, newcomer Carlos Rodón overpowered once again and San Francisco beat the Mets with New York manager Buck Showalter out for a medical procedure.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 11-2, White Sox 1-1 — At Cleveland: José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season in the opener, then had an RBI double in the nightcap as Cleveland swept a doubleheader from Chicago. In the second game, former Tigers and Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Gose (1-0) retired all five batters he faced, striking out four, for his first big league victory. Triston McKenzie allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings before giving way to Gose.
Orioles 1, Athletics 0 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jordan Lyles struck out six and walked one over five scoreless innings, allowing five hits for his first victory with Baltimore.
Angels 6, Astros 0 — At Houston: Two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitched perfect ball into the sixth inning, tied a career-best with 12 strikeouts and also had two hits and two RBIs to lead Los Angeles.
Yankees 5, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera had three hits to move one shy of 3,000 in Detroit’s loss. Isiah Kiner-Falefa broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single up the middle in the seventh.
Royals 2, Twins 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Daniel Lynch allowed four hits while pitching into the sixth inning and the stingy Kansas City bullpen shut out Minnesota the rest of the way. The Royals scored the winning run in the first inning when Bobby Witt Jr. grounded into a double play.
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBIs this season.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 8, Cubs 2 (5 innings) — At Chicago: Francisco Mejia homered and drove in three runs to lead Tampa Bay. First pitch was moved up 70 minutes because rain was forecast for later on a chilly evening. The game was then delayed in the middle of the sixth inning when the rain intensified. It was called about an hour later.