Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols.
Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.
“Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in another memo sent to clubs.
“Our experience with the omicron variant is fully consistent with this expectation – while more players and staff are testing positive, roughly two- thirds of those individuals are asymptomatic, most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms, and the virus appears to clear positive individuals more rapidly than was true with the delta or earlier variants. In many respects, omicron appears to be a very different illness from the one that we first confronted in the spring of 2020.”
Until now, vaccinated players had been tested weekly. Unvaccinated players will continue to test daily. The NFL Players Association has advocated for daily testing for all players since before the season but the league and the union agreed to decrease testing instead.
Vikings waive cornerback Breeland
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday in a surprise move at a position where they have tenuous depth.
Breeland was initially listed as questionable to play at Chicago on Monday night for an unspecified non-injury-related reason. Two hours later, the eighth-year veteran was let go. NFL Network reported that Breeland had an verbal altercation with coaches and teammates at practice on Saturday.
Source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, won’t pay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because neither side has publicly discussed details of Meyer’s termination. It remains unclear how much Meyer made annually. ESPN first reported Meyer being fired for cause.
BASEBALL
Mets hire Showalter as manager
NEW YORK — Buck Showalter is back on the bench in New York. Nearly 30 years since making his name in pinstripes, Showalter has been hired as manager of the Mets as he returns to the Big Apple to take over his fifth Major League Baseball team. The former New York Yankees skipper replaces Luis Rojas, let go in early October following two losing seasons. Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the move Saturday afternoon on Twitter. Showalter has managed more than 3,000 big league games over 20 seasons.
BASKETBALL
Rockets send Detroit to 14th straight loss
DETROIT — Christian Wood led a balanced attack with 21 points and eight rebounds as the Houston Rockets defeated the Detroit Pistons, 116-107, handing the Pistons their 14th straight loss. Josh Richardson led Boston with a 27-point performance.
BOSTON — Josh Richardson scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 25 and Jaylen Brown chipped in 23 to lead the Boston Celtics to a 114-107 victory over the New York Knicks.
Irving returns, joins Durant in protocol
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA’s health and safety protocols — and Kevin Durant is joining him. The Nets’ outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high 10 players out for that reason.
Lakers’ Davis out at least 4 weeks
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after spraining a ligament in his left knee. The Lakers announced the latest major setback Saturday for Davis, the eight-time All-Star with a lengthy injury history, particularly since moving to Los Angeles in 2019.
HOCKEY
NHL resumes daily COVID testing
The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel.
The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions between the NHL and NHL Players’ Association as virus conditions worsen across North America.