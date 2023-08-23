Andy Ibañez had his first two-homer game to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Tuesday night.
Dansby Swanson and Jeimer Candelario hit two-run homers for the Cubs.
Brewers 7, Twins 3 — At Milwaukee: Tyrone Taylor singled home the go-ahead run during a five-run sixth inning as Milwaukee beat Minnesota for its fourth straight win.
Nationals 2, Yankees 1 — At New York: The Yankees extended a losing streak to nine for the first time in 41 years when CJ Abrams hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the eighth inning to lift Washington over New York.
Rays 12, Rockies 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Osleivis Basabe hit a grand slam for his first major league homer, capping off a nine-run eighth inning as Tampa Bay beat Colorado.
Guardians 8, Dodgers 3 — At Cleveland: Kole Calhoun’s towering three-run homer capped Cleveland’s five-run seventh inning as the Guardians rallied past Los Angeles.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 6, Cardinals 3 — At Pittsburgh: Andrew McCutchen’s two-run homer capped a five-run fifth inning and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis.
Braves 3, Mets 2 — At Atlanta: Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer, Marcell Ozuna had a solo shot and Atlanta beat New York.
Phillies 4, Giants 3 — At Philadelphia: Trea Turner had a two-run single in the ninth inning, giving Philadelphia a victory over San Francisco.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3 — At Baltimore: Brandon Belt homered in the 10th inning, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run home run in the second and Toronto defeated Baltimore.