Blake Bechen (Dubuque Saints) — Bechen, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound sophomore forward, ranks second in the Midwest High School Hockey League with 16 points in seven games. He leads the league with 14 assists and has at least one point in all seven games for Dubuque, which is second in the overall standings.
Caleb Helle (Clayton Ridge) — Helle, a junior guard, ranks sixth in the state of Iowa, regardless of class, with 45 assists through the first eight games of the season. He leads the Eagles with 15.3 points per game and is shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range. He has also grabbed 39 rebounds.
Carson Michels (Bellevue Marquette) — Through five games, Michels has 144 points and 61 rebounds for Bellevue Marquette. The senior guard is averaging 28.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. He is shooting 48% from the field, 28.6% from 3-point range and 71.2% from the charity stripe.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday