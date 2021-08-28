Patrick Mahomes was nearly perfect Friday night, throwing for 117 yards and two scores in his only two chances with the ball and leading the host Kansas City Chiefs to a 28-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason finale.
Mahomes was sharper than he’d been his first two exhibitions, finishing 8 of 9 with the only miss a throwaway with nobody open. Mahomes capped his first series against Minnesota with a 35-yard throw to Tyreek Hill, who’d run right by former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, then capped the second with a short TD pass to tight end Blake Bell.
Mahomes’ counterpart, Kirk Cousins, wasn’t nearly as effective for Minnesota. He led the Vikings to a field goal on his first offensive series but went three-and-out on each of the next two, finishing 5 of 7 for 57 yards. Cousins looked out of sync with his receivers and took a big loss on a sack by Anthony Hitchens.
Chiefs backup Chad Henne didn’t play Friday night, so Shane Buechele got plenty of work. The rookie was sharp driving KC for a TD and a 21-3 halftime lead, but Buechele also threw a pick-six to Parry Nickerson in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings’ defense scored two touchdowns during their three preseason losses. Their offense scored only one, a 32-yard scamper by backup running back A.J. Rose Jr. midway through the third quarter Friday night.
Derrick Gore answered with a 56-yard catch-and-run to help Kansas City finish 3-0 in the preseason.
Panthers 34, Steelers 9 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Sam Darnold completed 19 of 25 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Carolina won in the preseason finale for both teams. Darnold, who saw his most extensive action of the preseason, spent most of the first quarter under duress despite playing against a defense that was resting all of its starters.
Christian McCaffrey sat out, but the rest of Carolina’s offensive and defensive starters played the entire first half.
Colts 27, Lions 17 — At Detroit: Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart at quarterback. With Carson Wentz recovering from foot surgery, Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team’s first snap in two weeks when the season opens.
Eagles 31, Jets 31 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: James Morgan threw a 49-yard Hail Mary to Kenny Yeboah as time expired and Josh Adams ran in the 2-point conversion to lead New York to a tie in a preseason finale that was played without most of the teams’ starters.