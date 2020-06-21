TALLADEGA, Ala. — Justin Haley took the lead on the final lap — with help from Kaulig Racing teammate Ross Chastain — and held on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for his first Xfinity Series victory.
Haley passed Jeb Burton, who held the lead on a restart with three laps to go, on the outside with a push from Chastain and finished 0.299 seconds ahead.
Haley also won the rain-shortened Cup race at Daytona last July and is a three-time Truck Series winner, giving him victories in each of NASCAR’s three top national series.
He celebrated with Chastain, who won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash.
Burton finished third.
There were no fans allowed in the grandstands because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FOOTBALL
NFLPA advises to halt private workouts
The medical director of the NFL players’ union has recommended that all players stop private workouts together.
Dr. Thom Mayer told members of the NFLPA in a message Saturday that the risk of being stricken by the new coronavirus is too great to be staging those workouts.
Mayer said staff was working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season and advised “against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”
In recent days, members of the Buccaneers, Cowboys, 49ers and Texans organizations tested positive for COVID-19.
Redskins to retire Mitchell jersey
The Washington Redskins will retire the jersey of Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. They will also rename the lower level of FedEx Field for him, replacing the section named for former owner George Preston Marshall.
The team, which is under pressure to change its name during the ongoing national reckoning over racism, said Saturday that Mitchell’s No. 49 will become only the second jersey in the franchise’s 88-year history to be retired. The other is the No. 33 of Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh.
Mitchell, Washington’s first African American player, died in April. The Redskins were the last NFL team to integrate the roster.
LSU asking players to self-quarantine
LSU has begun asking a number of football players to self-quarantine in the past week because of instances in which some players tested positive for COVID-19 after social interactions outside of the Tigers’ training facility.
Senior Associate Athletic Director of Health and Wellness Shelly Mullenix declined to specify the number of players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or the precise number of those asked to quarantine, stressing that the number is fluid and can fluctuate considerably in short periods of time.
GOLF
Kirk wins on Korn Ferry Tour
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Chris Kirk won the Korn Ferry Tour’s King & Bear Classic on Saturday at World Golf Village, a year after taking a leave of absence from the PGA Tour to fight alcohol abuse and depression.
Kirk birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory over Justin Lower in the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit’s second straight one-round event to make up for events lost to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Wie gives birth to daughter
Michelle Wie West now has a little one of her own.
The former U.S. Women’s Open champion announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, are parents of a daughter born Friday.
They named her Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.
SOCCER
MLS to return with more subs, bigger rosters
Major League Soccer coaches welcome the chance to use five substitutes when play resumes in Florida next month, out of concern for both the conditioning of the players and the demands of summer heat.
The adoption of the rule and the expansion of game-day rosters are especially important given the relatively short preparation teams have had for the MLS Is Back Tournament, which starts July 8 at the sports complex at Walt Disney World.
Teams were able to go to full training on June 4, provided local jurisdictions approved. But some teams in states or communities with more strict stay-at-home orders were already behind in returning to practice.