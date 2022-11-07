World Series Phillies Astros Baseball
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night in Houston. Houston claimed the best-of-seven series by winning the final three games.

 David J. Phillip

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.

While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros — and the first for Dusty Baker as manager — in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

