ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jack Harvey was taken to a hospital for observation and Helio Castroneves needed an ice pack and X-rays. A pair of cars went airborne, the leaders crashed each other and the entire Andretti Autosport fleet was eliminated.
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, meanwhile, won the IndyCar season-opening race.
Ericsson outlasted the carnage on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg for a surprise victory for Chip Ganassi Racing on a swampy Sunday in Florida. It was the fourth career IndyCar victory for the Swedish former Formula One driver.
It was supposed to be an Andretti car in victory lane, at least based on the speed the team showed all weekend. Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta started on the front row, but things began to unravel right at the start.
A seven-car accident on the very first lap knocked five cars out of the race, including Andretti driver Devlin DeFrancesco, who was sent airborne when rookie Ben Pedersen slammed directly into his stopped car. Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, limped away from the accident while his Meyer Shank Racing teammate Simon Pagenaud clutched his hand.
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Max Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position by leading almost the entire race as he opened the defense of his back-to-back Formula One titles.
Red Bull clinched a 1-2 with Sergio Perez second while 41-year-old Fernando Alonso took a brilliant third place. He claimed a 99th career podium on a stunning race debut for Aston Martin. It was Verstappen’s 36th career win but the Dutchman’s first at the flood-lit Sakhir circuit, where he retired just laps from the end in last year’s first race.
BASKETBALL
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has suspended coach Mark Adams over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt says he was made aware of the incident Friday. The school says Adams was encouraging a player to be more receptive to coaching in a meeting. Adams referred to a Bible verse that addresses slaves serving their masters. The school says Adams addressed the matter with his team and apologized. The school hasn’t said who will fill in for Adams at the Big 12 Tournament.
BASEBALL
LAS VEGAS — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper says he will report to spring training on Wednesday as he continues recovering from elbow surgery and then determine when he can return full time.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Major League Baseball says it won’t impose any discipline against Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger after completing an investigation of domestic abuse allegations.
Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the CBA and to follow any recommendations.
GOLF
SINGAPORE — Defending champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea has closed with a 3-under 69 to win the LPGA’s Women’s World Championship by two shots. Overnight leader Ko had a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 to finish two clear of American Nelly Korda with a group of three players tied for third place at 14-under.
TUCSON, Ariz. — David Toms got up-and-down for his third bogey of the week on the par-4 18th hole at Tucson National to beat Robert Karlsson by one stroke in the Cologuard Classic on the PGA Tour Champions.
Toms closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-day total of 15-under 202 and won $330,000.
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Colombian rookie Nico Echavarria seized control with two straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Puerto Rico for his first PGA Tour title.
Echavarria was soaked on a sunny day at Grand Reserve, with friends and family dousing him with champagne after he tapped in for par. He tied the tournament record at 21-under 267.
TENNIS
AUSTIN, Texas — Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final. Kostyuk dedicated the victory on Sunday to her home country of Ukraine.
